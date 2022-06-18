Startup tech company awarded $ 900,000 to continue growing in Kentucky





Frankfort, Kentucky (WBKO)-Seven companies in Kentucky announced on Friday that they will receive about $ 900,000 in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs and further grow the state’s tech industry. Did.

The $ 899,070 grant is part of a federal-approved SME Innovation Research and SME Technology Transfer Matching Fund program.

Part of the funding is equivalent to $ 8.71 million in federal grants that businesses receive in bulk.

Innovative companies are growing at a remarkable rate in Kentucky, and Bescher says he needs to continue by investing in the resources, people and companies that are tackling tomorrow’s problems. Our SBIR-STTR Matching Fund Program provides Kentucky companies with a great opportunity to turn game-changing ideas into cutting-edge products while at the same time quality in some of our country’s highest-paying areas. Produces high-quality jobs. To continue the economic momentum we are experiencing now, we need to invest in the future. Congratulations to all the winners. I am very excited to see your future success in the Commonwealth.

Monique Quarterman, Deputy Executive Director of the KY Innovations Office of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Innovation, is encouraged by the SBIR-STTR program and what it brings to companies in the federal government.

Quarterman says the federal SBIR / STTR grant program invests more than $ 3 billion annually in US-based SMEs. These are undiluted sources of funding that enable Kentucky’s business to grow and generate higher wages and innovative solutions that save our country and the world. KY Innovation is excited to help more Kentucky citizens learn and utilize this important and accessible resource in their North and South American research profiles.

The receiving companies are:

3P Biotechnologies Inc. (Louisville) The main technological development of 3P Biotechnologies is the use of milk-derived exosomes to provide drug treatment for inflammatory diseases. The company’s technological developments have created a way to isolate large amounts of clinical-grade exosomes from milk, impacting both industry use and academic research. AviationSafety Resources Inc. (Nicholasville) Aviation Safety Resources has developed an ASR eXtremeRapidDeployment system for electrical verticals. CreoSalus Inc. (Louisville) Creo Salus, an advanced air mobility vehicle capable of taking off and landing vertically without a takeoff and landing aircraft and a runway, has developed a porous brain infusion catheter to improve drug delivery. Gen Nine Inc. (Covington) Gen Nine is developing a new platform designed to support the independence and safety of the elderly with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and other aging dementia. InvictusInformatics LLC (Louisville) Invictus Informatics We are developing a solution for managing genetic data of agricultural animals that provides a web base. D Data management system that can store, manage and analyze data at low cost ORB Technologies LLC (Lexington) ORB Technologies Is developing a panelized construction system for passive and zero carbon buildings. PascalTags Inc. (Louisville) PascalTags is continuously developing and optimizing. Chipless inventory tag industry. Their unique technique uses resonators to allow them to generate magnetic fields when in high frequency environments. Tags are created as a way to get radio frequency identification using cost-effective tags. The tag can be printed directly and embedded in the product and will serve as a universal serial number for the life of the product.

