New Apple Leak reveals iPhone 14 speed shock





For the first time in iPhone history, Apple is expected to offer different generations of chipsets for new iPhones. It was expected that the difference between them would be small, but a new leak could have blown those estimates.

In a shock to the system, anonymous leaker iHacktu reports that Apple’s new A16 chip for iPhone 14 Pro models offers better seismic performance and battery improvements than the 2021 A15 held on non-Pro models. .. And the findings are backed by one of the industry’s most respected insiders.

iPhone 14 Pro Max renders based on multiple leaks

FrontPageTech / Ian Zelbo

Analyzing the results, according to iHacktu, the A16 has 42% and 35% faster CPU and GPU performance, respectively, compared to its predecessor. The 2016 iPhone 7 A10 chip had 40% higher CPU performance and 50% better GPU performance than the iPhone 6S A9, so we didn’t see this scale improvement.

In addition to this, iHacktu claims that the battery has been significantly improved with an additional 2 hours and 10 minutes of stamina and a leap in fast charging speed that allows the iPhone 14 Pro model to reach 50% charge in just 16 minutes. That’s half the 30 minutes Apple estimates for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Historically, iHacktu’s track record has been mixed and should ease expectations, but what really adds to the excitement here is the reaction of trusted industry insider Shrimp Apple Pro to support the numbers. That makes sense, as the leaker states that Apple has achieved a performance leap “mainly from LPDDR5 RAM.”

LPDDR5 RAM can significantly improve the performance of iPhone 14 Pro models

Samsung

It’s a big leap. LPDDR5 is 1.5 times faster and consumes 30% less power than the LPDDR4X used on previous iPhones. The latter is also what Leak claims Apple will use again on standard iPhone 14 models.

As a result, if the claim is correct, Apple may be trying to blow the roof out of fan expectations. Given the design improvements and exclusive camera upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro model, the company will also have some of the most compelling upsell discussions since the iPhone X debuted alongside the iPhone 8.

It looks like the price you pay for the “go-Pro” will be even higher this year, but it may just prove the price worth paying based on what has been leaked so far.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes details

FORBES Leaked iPhone14 Pro Display Details Found in Apple iOS 16 Code Gordon Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2022/06/18/apple-iphone-14-pro-max-a16-performance-battery-life-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos