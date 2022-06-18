NHRA: SpeedForAll video game will be released on August 26th. Watch the trailer now!





NHRA: Speed ​​For All is the most reliable drag racing video game released via Steam on August 26, 2022 for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. increase.

Speed ​​For All is the most authentic NHRA game to date, completely immersing players in this fiercely competitive motorsport real team, track, vehicle, tuning, and strategy. Strap on the driver’s seat in a variety of exciting game modes to become the ultimate drag racing champion.

Main game functions:

Build, race and prove your skills in 5 NHRA classes: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Prostock, Promod and Super Modified. 38NHRA Drivers: Brittany Force, Anthron Brown, John Force, Steve Torrance, Erica Enders, Greg Anderson, Ron Capps and much more! Real NHRA Tracks: Compete for glory on official NHRA tracks such as the Bristol Dragway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway Strip, zMax Dragway, Lucas Oil India Napolis Raceway Park, and other physics-based gameplay such as Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway: Experience the speed, depth and feel of a real championship drag race Packed with elite sponsorships: Get support from sponsors such as Goodyear, Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil and more to drive your next victory .. Thrilling Career Mode: Burn your competitive instincts in single-player career mode. Balance team management, R & D, tuning, and vehicle customization across multiple seasons Asynchronous Online Multiplayer Leaderboard: Increase your competitiveness by challenging others to beat the best times Fight your friends : Challenge all challengers with a local split-screen multiplayer action (only available on PlayStation and Xbox).

The game can be pre-ordered at major retailers for $ 49.99.

The most enthusiastic NHRA enthusiasts will find the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of NHRA: Speed ​​For All. Later this summer, it’s only available as a digital download for $ 59.99 and $ 79.99 from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam. Respectively. These special editions include both the base game and additional specially designed vehicle models, driver suits, vehicle conveyors, and parachutes.

The Deluxe Edition also includes a bonus John Force Racing Pack that gives players control over the legendary racer John Forces team. Ultimate Edition enhances Ante with all of the Deluxe Editions, plus the Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack, and Nitro Fire Pack.

For more information on NHRA: Speed ​​For All, please visit NHRAvideogame.com.

