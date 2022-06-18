Google collections make it easy to share links, images and plans





Google is a divisive company. You may like the ease of use of Gmail and how easy it is to find what you want online.

Or, given all the data that the search giant has on you, your spine may quiver. Tap or click to see everything Google knows about you.

Searching for yourself online may reveal some personal information. Fortunately, you can ask Google to remove your phone number, address, etc. Tap or click here to see what you can erase and how to do it.

Whether you like it or hate it, Google has a lot of useful resources to make your life easier. This is something you may not have tried.

Easy way to save and share

Think of your Google collection as an aggregator of items that you can return to or share with others later. You can save links, images and locations from Google search results. How you use it is up to you. It’s perfect for everything from places you want to visit to online recipe books with links to your favorite meals.

It’s almost the same as using Pinterest without a Pinterest account. Here’s a smart way to use your Google collection:

Moodboards that inspire home refurbishment projects Quotes and ideas for setting and achieving goals Simple shopping list News articles you want to see later List of favorite places, things to see, places to go Medical about illness or condition Research Dream Boats, Cars, and Resources for Taking Care of Your Vacation Lovers When You Win the Lottery All DIY Projects for Upcoming Weddings Hair and Makeup Ideas

You can also easily share your collection. Once you’ve set up your collection, simply press the share icon in the upper right corner. From the collection page, you can get shared links and shoot people you want to share via tweets, Facebook messages, or email.

Next, let’s take a closer look at how to set up your own collection.

How to use Google collections

You may unknowingly save one or two collections. To find out, go to google.com/collections.

Start a new collection on your computer.

Go to google.com/collections. On the left side[新しいコレクション]Select and give it a name.[OK]Click to save. Now you can search for what you want to add.

You can save items to collections created directly from Google search results.

Perform a search on google.com and click on the desired result.Of the three dots at the top[その他]Click on the option[追加]Look for. If this item is not in the collection, it cannot be saved in the collection.

This saves the item to the latest collection. To choose another[変更]>[コレクションの選択]Click.

You can do this on your phone too.

Start a new collection on your Android or iPhone.

Open the Google app.At the bottom[コレクション]>[コレクションを表示]>[新しいコレクション]Tap. Give your collection a name,[作成]Tap.

To save the item, do a search in the Google app, tap the result and at the top[追加]Choose.

To save the image, search in the Google app and tap the image.[その他]>[追加]Choose.

It’s there.

Need more Google Smart? Use this genius Google trick to find embarrassed errors in your email before sending it.

Do you want to tweet spoilers? Place a content warning on it. You also need to monitor your inbox for this new Instagram scam. In addition, Furbos’ latest pet cams provide a 360 degree view. In this podcast, we’ve got inside information about seven exciting new iOS 16 features and action shot photography hacks.

Check out my podcast Kim Komando Today on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

