Cryptographic Arrivals | TechRepublic

Digital assets, which have long been rejected and overlooked by the financial community, have become mainstream. After all, many crypto companies trade publicly on the Nasdaq exchange. The online payment platform is working on plans to accept cryptocurrencies. The government is looking for a central bank digital currency. And, needless to say, the ads aired during the 2022 Super Bowl included a number of crypto-focused companies.

The advent of multiple blockchain platforms means increasing the speed, efficiency and interoperability of digital assets while lowering transaction costs. Crypto and many of its applications can quickly penetrate all industries thanks to applications ranging from vaccine passport apps to voting technology, supply chain management and smart contract use cases.

Why do you prioritize cryptography now?

Executives have more options than ever to take advantage of digital assets, smart contracts and programmable money. Now is the time for companies to imagine a digital contract platform change. But what does this really mean for your industry? Why do you need to care? And what should you do? What are the drawbacks of waiting?

Innovative companies are no longer theorizing the fictional world of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts. Enterprise executives are creating a strategic roadmap for crypto-based investment opportunities, operational enhancements, and payment methods.

Three Ways Companies Think About Cryptography and Smart Contracts

Enterprise C suite executives need to consider cryptography from every aspect. There are three starting points here.

Diversify your balance sheet.

More companies are looking at digital assets and cryptocurrencies to diversify their balance sheets.

A good example: In August 2020, MicroStrategy, a publicly traded business intelligence software maker, began converting cash to buy large amounts of Bitcoin. Phong Le, President and CFO of MicroStrategy, explained the company’s decision.

Global macroeconomic, financial and digital evolutions are converging and all leading companies need to consider alternative assets on their balance sheets.

Companies looking to add digital assets to their balance sheets have financial and strategic considerations, including the following features:

Asymmetric risk-return hedging against fiat fluctuations Employing the latest open technology as part of the overall corporate strategy Strengthen investment strategies and accept digital assets as payments

Our view of companies investing in crypto is further exploring the addition of digital assets to their balance sheets.

Enable cryptocurrency payments

The most popular entry points adopted by businesses today include the use of digital assets that allow payment of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It requires a limited number of adjustments across corporate functions, can reach new customers and increase the volume of each sales transaction. The hands-off approach allows businesses to trade between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies and receive and make payments without touching them. Companies that employ this limited use of cryptography usually rely on third-party vendors to keep cryptography out of their books.

Another option is to use a hands-on approach to enable cryptocurrency payments as well as expand the adoption of cryptocurrencies within operational and financial functions. This route can bring more opportunities and benefits to the enterprise, but it can also increase technical problems. Practical and practical approaches to using cryptocurrencies for payments are further discussed in the rise of cryptocurrency use in business.

Replatform with smart contract

Smart contracts are the next step in the blockchain’s advance from financial transaction protocols to multipurpose utilities.

Smart contracts use consensus protocols to automatically implement the terms of multi-party contracts, automating or eliminating frequent manual or duplicate transactions between parties. Smart contracts can reduce audits, adjustments, and legal reviews because all parties agree to the code that represents the rights and obligations behind digital transactions. The resulting transaction is more transparent, accurate and faster. In addition, smart contracts require fewer intermediaries, reducing execution risk and transaction costs.

Here are some examples of industry-specific smart contracts:

Financial Services Life Sciences and Healthcare Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Cross-Industry Trade Clearing and Settlement Electronic Medical Records Loyalty Distribution Supply Chain Sources and Financial Documents Transfer Price Contract Execution Coupon Payment Access to Population Health Data Product Governance And History Peer-to-Peer Transaction Insurance Claim Processing Personal Health Tracking Voting Loan Eligibility Verification

Find out more about smart contracts from a Deloitte perspective.

What is at stake

Technology companies that haven’t considered smart contracts yet may be at risk of lagging behind. At the very least, you need to look at cryptographic features to see how they can help your business or industry. Work with your organization’s leaders to identify opportunities to digitize or reimage your commercial activities using smart contracts. Crypto is more comprehensive, moves faster and provides more transparency than ever before all the signs towards mainstream adoption. Are you on board?

For more information on companies that are enthusiastic about Crypto, sign up here and join the September webcast.

This post was written by Paul Silverglate of Delotte & Touche LLP, Vice-Chair and Leader of the US Technology Sector, and Rob Massey of Deloitte Tax LLP, Global and US Tax Blockchain and Digital Asset Leader.

