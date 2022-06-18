Microsoft and Meta join Google to help run data centers with AI – TechCrunch





Data centers that drive the apps, websites, and services that billions of people use every day can be a dangerous place for workers to build and maintain them. Workers may have to repair the electrical equipment in the data center while the data center is powered. It can also be exposed to chemicals such as chlorine, which is used as a disinfectant for water circulating in the liquid cooling systems of computers and servers. Five people had to be taken to the hospital in June 2015 after a chlorine gas leak at an Apple data center in Maiden, North Carolina.

Data centers are safer than ever. But in search of future-proof solutions, some tech giants say they’re looking for ways to apply AI to prevent safety issues. For example, Microsoft is developing AI systems that analyze data from a variety of sources and generate alerts to data center construction and operations teams to “prevent or mitigate the impact of safety issues.” Complementary but related systems are also under development to detect and predict impacts on data center construction schedules.

“Both of these initiatives are in early testing and are expected to begin expanding into production later this year,” a Microsoft spokeswoman told TechCrunch in an email.

Meta also claims that AI is investigating how AI can predict how data centers will behave under “extreme environmental conditions” that can lead to unsafe working environments. The company states that it has developed a physical model that simulates extreme conditions and is incorporating this data into an AI model responsible for optimizing power consumption, cooling, and airflow across the server.

“In some areas where sensors are built into servers, racks and data halls, there is important operational data from the data center,” a Meta spokeswoman told TechCrunch. “Each server and network device undertakes different workloads, consumes different amounts of power, produces different amounts of heat, and creates different amounts of airflow in the data center. [infrastructure] The team will develop an AI model that can collect all the data from each server and send workloads to these servers to allocate and optimize servers and racks in the data center. [for] Performance and efficiency. “

Of course, companies have more than just safety motivations to keep their data centers in top shape. Outages are expensive and more frequent. According to a 2020 survey by IT consulting firm ITU ptime Institute, one-third of data center owners and operators have experienced major outages in the last 12 months. One in six claimed that the outage cost more than $ 1 million. This is an increase from 1 in 10 in 2019.

Meta operates more than 20 data centers worldwide, including new projects in Texas and Missouri, and is estimated to cost a total of $ 1.6 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft manages more than 200 data centers and says it is at a pace to build 50-100 new data centers each year in the near future.

AI also promises to find another attractive aspect for businesses, data centers that normally fly under radar, to find energy, or cost-saving opportunities. In 2018, Google claimed that the AI ​​system developed by DeepMind Affiliates was able to achieve an average of 30% energy savings compared to historical energy usage in data centers.

When asked to comment, DeepMind said there were no updates to share other than the initial announcement. IBM and Amazon did not respond to inquiries. However, both Meta and Microsoft say they are currently using AI for similar energy conditioning purposes.

Microsoft launched AI’s anomaly detection method in late 2021 to measure and mitigate anomalous power and water usage events in data centers using telemetry data from electrical and mechanical devices. did. The company also uses an AI-based approach to identify and fix problems with data center power meters, ideally deploying servers to minimize wasted power, network, and cooling capacity. The location is specified.

As part of that, Meta states that it is leveraging reinforcement learning to reduce the amount of air it sends to the data center for cooling purposes. (Roughly speaking, reinforcement learning is a type of AI system that learns to solve problems through trial and error.) Most of the company’s data centers use outside air and evaporative cooling systems to optimize airflow. It is a top priority.

Reducing the environmental footprint is an additional benefit of energy-regulated AI systems. According to a report from the Environmental Investigation Agency, data centers consumed about 1% of global electricity demand and contributed 0.3% of total carbon dioxide emissions in 2020. In addition, typical data centers use 3 to 5 million gallons of water per day. This is the same amount of water as a city with a population of 30,000 to 50,000.

Microsoft has previously stated that it plans to run all data centers on 100% renewable energy by 2025. Meta claimed to have achieved a feat in 2020.

