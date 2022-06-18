Mooney Pons jewelry store owners take landlords to court with negative posts





Harrises has taken defamation measures with its owner and family member Marc Salzmann, who claims that this review has negatively impacted their business and damaged their reputation.

Mark Seltzmann, one of the owners of the jewelry store.

They say Ramaihis’ review follows a dispute over the amount of rent paid during the blockade of COVID-19, leading to a reduction ordered by the Victorian Civil Administrative Court due to financial difficulties. ..

Taken over in December 2020, VCAT orders offered to Sunday Age show that tenant contracts have been cut in half from $ 4777 per month to $ 2390.

The store owner claims that Ramaihi was not a business customer and there was no record that he was given a quote.

Plaintiffs are tracking all quotes and sales through Micheli Jewelery’s point-of-sale system, court documents say.

There is no record of Hassan Ramaihi patronizing Micheli jewelery or providing him with a quote.

In his defense document, Ramaihi allowed the review to be posted, but denied it was deficient. He also argued that the review was true and an opinion based on his experience.

Essendon’s apartment credit subject to rent dispute: Domain

Ramaihi said he received a quote when he claimed to have asked Harris about the cost of cleaning and polishing wedding rings while completing regular maintenance work at Essendon’s apartment in November 2019. rice field.

He also claimed that the business owner was not seriously damaged by the review because there were others who filed complaints on Google.

In a court response to Ramaihis’ defense, the owner of Micheli Jewelery stated that the landlord had personal hostility to Elvi and Darren Harris. The lease agreement ended in March 2021.

Micheli Jewelery claims that sales fell by $ 22,000 two months after the review was published.

In conclusion, he didn’t receive a quote from us as stated, and used Google’s review as a way to take revenge and hurt us financially, Darren Harris told Sunday Age. rice field.

That’s what I believe may have happened anyway, we let the court decide if they agree.

Business owners are seeking damages, including worsening damages, for reviews that are still available online.

Ramaihi declined to comment.

