Google Search Console and Google Analytics | EP 751

00:28 David Blackmon: Welcome to another episode of the WP Podcast. I’m David Blackmon.

00:35 Tim Striffler: And I’m Tim Striffler

00:38 David Blackmon: If you’re wondering where I am, come to you from the air currents in Acadia National Park and David sits in a natural place you know. Because you can see nature here. There is a great topic today. We’ll talk about two absolutely great products that every website owner should know about. There are two Google products out there. Google Search Console and Google Analytics And if you are one of those plot theorists and you want to beat that guy, and Google owns the world. Sorry, Google owns the top two search engines in the world and knows you may want to use some of their products or stuff, whether you like it or not, you Makes sure your website can be found. Well, Google Analytics gives a brief overview of the two, then Tim jumps into it. The Google Search Console is primarily for keyword research that you know. It’s like searching what you want on your website for what you want to create content wisely. But Google Analytics provides you with all the data you might be interested in You know about your website where the traffic is coming from, your most popular one is Yadayada And both of them are insanely powerful, so let Tim talk about them and dive in. So Tim, let’s go.

02:22 Tim Striffler: That’s right. So, as David said, analytics is a place where you can see where the traffic is coming from. That is the basic definition. But it’s much deeper than that. For example, you can see real-time stats of people currently on your site, which page they are on. So if you like to send big campaigns etc. and some watch users like to go through the flow, it’s a waste of time. But it’s like an internet marketer. Netflix does not watch a glance at a show, but a glance at a website analysis. It’s a joke, but it doesn’t really do, but you can do it if you want. Well, Google Analytics gives you great information about who your audience is, where they come from geographically, and what country they come from. Whether it’s just the United States or another country, if you’re a small local business, reveal what you know if you really don’t want to travel outside your small local area I am saying. But then you can also see where they are coming from. From the internet, such as where your traffic is coming from? Does it come from a referral partner or uh blog that links to you? If you are receiving a lot of traffic, you will want to go, and thank them for sending a lot of traffic. Well, uh, yeah, there’s a lot you can see. The breakdown of the technology they are using turns out to be mostly mobile, like the general consensus that 70 of traffic is currently mobile. But that doesn’t apply to all industries. For example, I and David mainly sell to web designers. People who create websites using WordPress and Divi. And most of my traffic is actually the desktop, right? Obviously there is a fair amount of mobile compared to mobile, but I don’t want to ignore mobile, but you can see it in Google Analytics. This is really cool. And you can see if you are an e-commerce site, what your most profitable pages are, and what your most profitable channels are. There is a lot of data there. So, in reality, Google Analytics is the data behind your website’s traffic. Well, it’s Google Analytics. Google’s search console, formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools, has been renamed. This means that Google Webmaster Tools is pretty much like connecting to Google. In a sense, when I look at it and create a new website, I sign up for the Google Search Console and enter the code needed to validate the site. And that’s where you can tell Google, “Hey, where is my sitemap?” Therefore, when you submit a sitemap to Google, Google will provide you with important information. For example, if a crawl error occurs. So it’s basically like a connection between a user and the Google search interface. And that’s why they call it the Google Search Console. And beyond that, it’s like the most basic thing a crawler submits a sitemap looking at something like that. But you can also get ideas for the type of keywords that people are typing to visit your website. Therefore, not everything is shown in full, but we can provide a general summary to see how people are finding you. For example, if people are finding you through a bunch of keywords that you might not have actually thought of, it seems relevant. Now that people are finding you, you can actually start building more content around those keywords. But you don’t know how hard they have to work to find you, so if you can build more content around those keywords, you’ll be much better. So these are just some of the common simple tips out there. The Google Search Console isn’t as many as Google Analytics, but it’s definitely important. It will give you some good data. Obviously, if you want to fix the crawler, you’ll see Core Web Vitals, Mobile Usability. Something like that. And it provides some overall good tips for creating a truly user-friendly website. So these are two of us. These are closely related, but clearly different and focused on different areas of the website. However, we strongly recommend that you install it on both. Now, David said that some people are kind of anti-Google and don’t want to install Google products. I understand that, I disagree, I don’t think Google might be trying to take over the world so yeah. But if you are the owner of a website and need traffic, you need to hire Google to absorb all the traffic that is sent for free.

06:51 David Blackmon: Yes, there’s one more thing I want to add to the Google Search Console. I think it’s really important. Unfortunately, I traveled all over the country this week as well. I have met many people. And when you find out you’re a web guy, I obviously get a lot of questions, you know you’re a wordpress guy, I make the biggest mistake in my life Everything I committed, I lost all the traffic, and the google search console is in the first place. Whenever you redesign your website, you need to think about SEO retention strategies, especially because you rebrand it from one place to another or you don’t want to lose everything If you want to do something entirely new, the work you put on that website. Entering, it’s one of the really valuable things that the Google Search Console does for you. Because when you make those changes, it monitors your website. Let’s say you go from hey I was young and not very smart and I bought 963 characters for me to be awesome.com you know and you brought all that content Increasingly, the Google Search Console will monitor the site for 30 days upon transfer. When notified, all these processes are performed and monitored. You will also be notified where the link is broken and what you need. to correct. And they give you 30 days to fix many errors. That’s really important. Because I heard too many horror stories of people who worked so hard. Did they themselves build this amazing business and hire WordPress developers to rebrand it? And Knucklehead’s WordPress developers knew nothing about SEO retention plans and just destroyed the entire website. Here are some tips I actually know. I’m glad I was talking about this topic. Because it was fresh in my head. They just shared their horror story with me because it happened to someone. So that’s important, and that’s what Google Search Console does for you too. Here’s how to use WordPress to build a multilingual website. See you until tomorrow for Tim.

09:29 Tim Striffler: Be careful, goodbye.

