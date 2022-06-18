The future of the creator economy in the world of Web3





The Creator Economy drives innovation across the industry, changes the definition of work, and provides innovative means for income. This software-enabled economy allows people to make money by creating content via photos, videos, or music.

The creator economy is a booming industry and has skyrocketed further during the pandemic. Innovations over the last decade have amplified the industry’s potential. On the front end, it has billions of users worldwide on various platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Cameo, providing content creators with an impressive source of revenue. On the creator economy back end, support tools such as Patreon and Kajabi make it easier for creators to create better content.

Within the last few months, industry-specific social platforms have emerged in the traditional sector as well. For example, Playhouse has launched TikTok for real estate, which allows users to view real estate listing videos. Hammr allows construction workers to showcase their construction projects in their app.

The creator economy is changing the definition of work, which will change with the rise of Web3.

Change the definition of work

The increased ability of creators to monetize content has brought about a fundamental change in the appearance of their work. As we know today, the creator economy has gone through three stages of evolution.

Phase 1: Traditional economy

In its purest form, it works unilaterally as understood to work in a large organization. In this depiction, employees have little autonomy about the type of work they do and how they perform it. Historically, this is the way most people work.

Phase 2: Gig Economy

The gig economy has emerged in recent years and has skyrocketed. In this economy, employees can complete smaller, more manageable tasks on an ad hoc basis, much like working as a food delivery person. Although this working model has improved flexibility and employee autonomy, most workers are still heavily dependent on their employers.

Phase 3: Creator Economy

The creator economy represents a secular change. In the Creator Economy, creators do not require the parent company to act as an employer. They can work whenever they want, create content they like, and be completely autonomous in how they monetize their content. This new ownership structure symbolizes a greater shift in power in employer and employee dynamics. In the first two economic stages, power was almost entirely in the hands of the employer. The Creator Economy, on the other hand, allows individuals who create content to retain the power to own and control their work.

Creator Economy in the World of Web3

The principles of the Creator Economy implement ownership, decentralization, and flexibility of work in parallel with the advent of Web3. As the world approaches the next generation of the Internet over the next few years, the overlap between the creator economy and Web3 is expected to increase. Here’s what this looks like:

Creator-owned content and platforms

Creator-owned content is the first iteration of the Web3 Creator Economy. In today’s social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, the company behind the platform owns the content created by the creators. With Web3, authors can not only own content on existing social platforms, but also own some of the platforms that create and deliver content. By using NFTs, the content is owned by the author and is platform independent. NFTs act as proof of ownership and verify the authenticity of your content.

In the future, creators will be able to own and control the platforms they are involved in, based on factors such as follow-up and content quality. This may be possible through DAO, a member-owned organization without centralized leadership or governance. Ownership of a social platform is represented by tokens distributed to creators according to their relevance and impact on the platform.

Metaverse platform created by creators

Creators also play an important role in the Metaverse. Creators can not only participate in it, but also develop parts of the Metaverse using no-code tools or technical backgrounds. This is already beginning to take shape in the existing game Metaverse, especially Roblox. With Roblox, anyone can create video games and monetize them directly on the platform. In 2020 alone, creators earned $ 329 million on Roblox alone. Metaverse Creators has the potential to become a vibrant and profitable area of ​​the creator economy in the coming years.

The intersection of the creator economy and Web3 is still in its infancy and its future is uncertain, but if done well, the spirit of Web3 and new technologies can have a significant impact not only on creators, but on the future of the work as a whole. There is sex.

Best Scenario: Web3 enables a world where people can make a living by creating works that they own directly, without relying on the centralized third-party organizations that currently exist.

Nobu Iguchi is a co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.

