VivaTech 2022: Luxury Group LVMH and Beauty Giant LOral with Metaverse and New Technologies





As the VivaTech conference goes into full swing this week, Paris has penetrated the tech elite. But you can also take this opportunity to show how the fashion capital incorporates technology and Web3.

Euronews Next talks to LVMH, home of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, and beauty leader L’Oréal about the latest innovations in France’s largest luxury beauty company.

One of the most talked about and perhaps the most expensive products is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, the world’s thinnest mechanical watch with a thickness of 1.80 mm and a price of € 250,000.

Not only is it designed to look great on your wrist, but the watch also integrates NFT technology, which provides proof of digital ownership.

Watch owners, who only make 10 watches, can scan the QR code and go to the NFT system to view the watch history, including design sketches.

Bvlgari Chief Operating Officer and Innovation Officer Massimo Paroni said:

“The QR code is actually different for each watch. Every QR code is different, so every product is different. We really wanted to give our customers an experience.

“Therefore, scanning a QR code actually takes you to a mini-website, where you get every story, every journey of the creator,” he says.

“You have a passport, a digital passport for your watch on the blockchain. You created the artwork on the polygon blockchain. And these two smart contents will be merged into a third smart contract that is inseparable. Therefore, there are levitation systems that customers cannot separate. And this means that these NFTs will never hit the market. “

NFT: Notable

LVMH manufactured other NFT watches using the brand Tag Heuer. This allows you to display the NFT on your watch.

The company also allows you to buy watches in cryptocurrencies.

Finally, the Metaverse will play a major role in LVMH’s future plans. It has Sephora’s virtual shopping world where you can experiment with bold makeup options.

“Sephora was one of the first brands to offer virtual try-on of make-up with augmented reality, and I think there was some learning here. So, first of all, physical products, There is no particular replacement for the interaction between beauty and skin care. Nelly Mensah, Head of Web3 and Metaverse at LVMH, told Euronews Next.

“But what Metaverse offers is inspiration, so for example, I might not be as bold as wearing orange lipstick, and so I think I’ll try it out in the real world. No, because that may not be the case for me, but in the Metaverse it’s very frictionless and actually passes through hundreds of colors really quickly.

“So imagine you’re swiping orange, purple, pink, and you notice, wait, in fact orange looks great to me. So you order it online Or go to the store and talk to a cosmetologist before buying a physical product, so I think the two are closely related. “

You can also own a Louis Vuitton handbag as an NFT while shopping at the Metaverse. Of course, the real thing may be too expensive for most budgets.

Asked why a digital-only version of the bag is needed, Mencer said LVMH sees the future of Metaverse luxury as a combination of physical pieces and digital.

“Consumers who spend a lot of time in digital space will want to show off what they own in the real world. Therefore, if you own a physical retail handbag, You can get that digital version, “she said.

“This is a digital twin and has additional benefits in the Metaverse. For example, you can have early access to the product or access to the Metaverse environment that you can only enter if you have this digital product.

“And the way to get a digital product is to buy a physical product. Therefore, we believe that this combination of digital and physical will be the future of the universe.”

The beauty of the metaverse

The beauty giant L’Oreal is also in the Metaverse.

At the beginning of June, cosmetics subsidiary NYX announced that it has partnered with The Sandbox Metaverse and the blockchain lab People of Crypto.

The partnership presents a collection of avatars with different skin shades, gender identity, sexual orientation, and different make-up looks.

“We know that the world is changing where people want to experience products in the Metaverse, so we have to think about what that means for the company. When working with digital and research teams, we’ll see how we can create value and change people’s behavior. This is always the hardest part, “says Loreal’s Technology Incubator. Gibb Baruch, Global Vice President, said in an interview.

“And I think our approach is over the last decade […] It helped us first understand that we really have to focus on consumer needs and expectations. “

On a pure white stand, L’Oréal also showed off other technology and beauty innovations.

At the Yves Saint Laurent scent booth, you can find the perfect perfume for your mood.

It works with ECG-based headsets created by the neurotech company EMOTIV, which tracks emotional responses to different scents and analyzes that data to make recommendations for different products.

“When you look at today’s fragrances, there are some basic emotions you’re seeing-stress, energy, concentration. And today, this kind of neurotechnology field has been around for 50 years. So that’s not surprising, “Balooch said.

“Yes, I think this part is going on. We’re 95 percent. We’re not 100 percent. So some people have to experience it a few times, others don’t. Probably.

“But we will continue to keep you informed of the data and strive to be as close to 100 as possible. Beyond that, I think there is something else I have to tell you. In that sense, a miracle. It’s not a device, “he added.

“Some people like relaxing scents. Some people like scents to rejuvenate. That’s not something that headsets can measure. That’s why we still need human intervention at first. First, You need to understand what consumers want from fragrances. “

Sustainable beauty

One of the more sustainable inventions is the company’s water saver.

This is a shower head that uses rocket engine technology to create a luxurious and efficient hair washing experience while reducing water consumption by 61% compared to standard methods.

For now, it is designed for use in beauty salons and can help save billions of liters of water annually.

“This allows us to reduce the droplet size by a factor of 10. That is, the speed of the water will be the same, but the efficiency of each droplet will be very high. So this, strength, rinsing. There is no difference, but it saves 61% of water, “Balooch said.

Asked if this technology would one day be deployed in our home, he said, “I hope it will. I sincerely hope it will.”

