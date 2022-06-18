Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorced from his wife Nicole Shanahan four years after marriage





Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been divorced from his wife Nicole Shanahan after four years of marriage. Here is everything you need to know.

Image: Reuters

Highlights Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorced from his wife Nicole Shanahan. Brin ends his marriage four years later. They share a 2-year-old daughter.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been divorced from his wife Nicole Shanahan after four years of marriage. Brin, 48, has submitted documents to end his marriage to lawyer and entrepreneur Shanahan.

Brin and Shanahan got married in 2018. Bloomberg reports that Brin, the sixth wealthiest person in the world, filed a divorce notice in January for “irreconcilable differences.”

Brin and Shanahan began dating around 2015 and are reportedly married at a modest ceremony around November 2018. Court claims allegedly indicate that the couple have been separated since December 2021. They share a 2-year-old daughter. Google’s co-founders are reportedly seeking joint custody for their daughters.

With a net worth of about $ 93 billion, Blins could be one of the most expensive divorces to date, alongside other billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The couple owns a joint property that is said to be split during the separation process. According to the New York Post, Brin and Shanahan recently bought $ 13.5 million in Malibu real estate together. The divorce papers reportedly do not provide a list of assets they jointly own, nor do they have details on how they are split.

“All issues regarding the property rights or obligations of the parties are determined by confidential and binding arbitration, subject to a written agreement between the parties,” said Filing Note.

