How scientists taught AlphaFold AI chemistry





Artificial intelligence has changed the way science is done by allowing researchers to analyze the vast amounts of data generated by modern scientific instruments. You can find needles in millions of piles of information and use deep learning to learn from the data itself. AI is accelerating advances in gene hunting, medicine, drug design, and the creation of organic compounds.

Deep learning uses algorithms (often neural networks trained with large amounts of data) to extract information from new data. It’s very different from traditional computing, which has step-by-step instructions. Rather, it learns from the data. Deep learning is much less transparent than traditional computer programming, leaving important questions. What does the system learn and what does it know?

As a professor of chemistry, I design a test with at least one difficult question to see if I can expand my students’ knowledge and see if they can combine different ideas or synthesize new ideas and concepts. I like. We devised such a question for AlphaFold, a poster child of AI advocates who solved the problem of protein folding.

Protein folding

Proteins are present in all living organisms. They provide structures to cells, catalyze reactions, transport small molecules, digest food, and do much more. They are composed of long chains of amino acids like beads on a string. However, in order for a protein to play its role in the cell, it must be twisted and bent into a complex three-dimensional structure. This is a process called protein folding. Misfolded proteins can lead to illness.

In his 1972 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Christian B. Anfinsen assumed that it should be possible to calculate the three-dimensional structure of a protein from the sequence of its constituent amino acids.

Just as the order and spacing of letters in this article gives meaning and message, the order of amino acids determines the identity and shape of a protein, which provides its function.

Due to the inherent flexibility of amino acid building blocks, a typical protein can adopt an estimated 10 powers of 300 different forms. This is a huge number, more than the number of atoms in the universe. However, within milliseconds, all proteins in an organism fold into their own particular shape, the lowest energy arrangement of all the chemical bonds that make up the protein. Changing one of the hundreds of amino acids commonly found in proteins can result in accidental folding and non-functioning.

AlphaFold

For fifty years, computer scientists have tried to solve the problem of protein folding, but with little success. Then, in 2016, DeepMind, an AI subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, launched the AlphaFold program. We used a protein databank as a training set. This databank contains ly determined structures of over 150,000 proteins.

In less than five years, AlphaFold has overcome the problem of protein folding. At least its most useful part is to determine the structure of a protein from its amino acid sequence. AlphaFold does not explain how proteins fold quickly and accurately. It was a big victory for AI. Not only did it gain enormous scientific fame, but it was also a major scientific advance that could affect the lives of all.

Today, thanks to programs like AlphaFold2 and RoseTTAFold, researchers like me can determine the 3D structure of a protein for free in 1-2 hours from the sequences of the amino acids that make up the protein. Prior to AlphaFold2, proteins had to be crystallized and their structures unstructured using X-ray crystallography. This process took months and cost tens of thousands of dollars per structure.

You can also access the AlphaFold protein structure database. Deepmind registers the 3D structures of almost all proteins found in humans, mice, and more than 20 other species. To date, we have solved over 1 million structures and plan to add another 100 million structures this year alone. Knowledge of proteins is skyrocketing. Half the structure of all known proteins is likely to be documented by the end of 2022, among which there are many new and unique structures associated with new useful functions.

Think like a chemist

AlphaFold2 is not designed to predict how proteins interact with each other, but how individual proteins are combined to form large, complex units of multiple proteins. I was able to model what to do. AlphaFold had a difficult question. Did the structural training set teach AlphaFold chemistry? Can you tell if amino acids react with each other? It’s a rare but important event.

I am a computational chemist interested in fluorescent proteins. These are proteins found in hundreds of marine organisms such as jellyfish and corals. Their brilliance can be used to illuminate and study the disease.

There are 578 fluorescent proteins in the protein databank, 10 of which are “broken” and do not fluoresce. Proteins rarely attack themselves, a process called autocatalytic post-translational modification, and it is very difficult to predict which proteins will react with themselves and which will not.

Only chemists with a significant amount of knowledge of fluorescent proteins can use amino acid sequences to find fluorescent proteins with the correct amino acid sequence to undergo the chemical transformations necessary to make them fluorescent. I can do it. When we presented AlphaFold2 with a sequence of 44 fluorescent proteins that were not in the protein data bank, the fixed fluorescent proteins were folded differently than the broken ones.

The results surprised us: AlphaFold 2 learned some chemistry. It understood which amino acids in fluorescent proteins had the chemical action to make them glow. With a training set of protein data banks and multiple sequence alignments, AlphaFold2 will be able to “think” like a chemist and find the amino acids needed to react with each other to fluoresce proteins.

A folding program that learns some chemistry from a training set also has broader meaning. What else can you get from other deep learning algorithms by asking the right questions? Can face recognition algorithms find hidden markers of illness? Can algorithms designed to predict consumer spending patterns also find minor theft and deception trends? And most importantly, whether this feature, and similar feature jumps in other AI systems, is desirable.

Mark Zimmer is a professor of chemistry at the University of Connecticut.

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90762381/chemistry-alphafold-artificial-intelligence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos