Internal Survey of 2150VC Betting on Urban Technology to Address the Climate Crisis – TechCrunch





You’ve probably heard of unicorns, and soon you’ve heard of unicorns. But have you heard of Gigacorn?

Unlike other less common, the term “gigacorn” does not refer to evaluation. Instead, it will tell you how much a startup can help fight carbon dioxide emissions, climate change, and its impacts.

According to venture capitalist Christian Hernandez, who coined the term, Gigacorn is a company that has succeeded in reducing or isolating CO2 emissions by one gigaton per year while being commercially viable.

Hernandez describes herself as a gigacorn hunter and is not hunting alone. His co-founded venture capital firm, 2150VC, is part of its limited partners Crdi t Suisse, Norwegian and Danish sovereign wealth funds, and the venture divisions of BMW and Toyota.

With an investment of $ 312 million, the goal of 2150 VC is to find and fund future gigacones in urban technology. “We consider the scope of our investment to be a broad’urban stack’,” Jacob Bro, partner and co-founder of 2150, told TechCrunch.

Some may find this focus on urban technology counter-intuitive, but the 2150 sees the city as staying here.

The range is also wider than I expected. This so-called urban stack is “from the materials we use, the proteins we consume, the energy that powers the city, to the way we heat and cool our homes, to the way we move. It covers all the inputs, outputs and operations of the city, taking things around and keeping the citizens healthy, safe and secure, “Bro said.

“We need to put all our hands on the deck. There is no single solution to the climate crisis. We need to support thousands of parallel bets.” Jacob Bro, 2150 Partner And co-founder

The 2150 VC portfolio includes companies such as the Luxembourg-based construction startups Normative and Leko Labs, which are developing sustainable wood-based building materials. We are also investing in companies that focus on building biodiversity, cooling and energy efficiency.

To better understand where and why the 2150 VC is betting, we talked to Bro and Hernandez about increasing funding focused on impact investing, regulation, and climate technology.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

TC: Your dissertation seems to indicate that countries should not stop the development of cities, but focus on mitigating the climate impacts caused by urban areas. Can you explain why you took this approach?

Jacob Bro: 2150’s founding partners range from technology and real estate to corporate innovation and venture capital. We partnered with the same perception. The urban environment consumes most of the natural resources and produces 70% of the greenhouse gases.

You can’t stop the city. Urbanization is accelerating due to the concentration of prosperity, education, health care and culture in cities. Therefore, the paradox of urban prosperity and energy needs to be resolved urgently.

Christian Hernandez: In the words of the Secretary-General of the United Nations [Antnio Guterres], “Cities are where climate change battles are largely won or lost.” We want to direct our capital and efforts to the least declining sector. Those that can have the greatest impact.

Buildings and industry account for 60% of emissions, but receive only a quarter of private equity and VC funding. Decarbonization of concrete (8% of emissions) and steel (7%) is difficult but important. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), more than half of the technology needed to achieve Net Zero by 2050 is available today. Therefore, the focus is on identifying and scaling the most influential ones.

We often talk about “carbon now” and “carbon later”. So, given the 25 gigatons that need to be reduced by 2030, the value of reducing large-scale carbon emissions today is far greater than the value of reducing carbon in 20 years. is.

Which of the following is your most bullish area of ​​climate technology as a whole?

Bro: In the city’s value chain, we rank the biggest issues and opportunities. While enabling technologies such as carbon accounting, we will consider influential areas such as cooling, window technology, cement and concrete.

You once wrote that “policies and regulations will achieve or destroy our investment.” Can you explain?

Hernandez: Policy is an important element of the work we do. That’s why we recently hired Christopher Burghardt, an experienced climate technology entrepreneur who was responsible for policies such as First Solar and Uber.

Regulations and policies play an important role in accelerating (or impeding) the deployment of the technologies we support. As an example, New York has passed the Low Carbon Concrete Leadership Act (LECCLA). It mandates a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from concrete, which is devoted to state-funded projects, in order to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon cement and concrete.

On the other side of the Atlantic, European countries have their own processes and regulations for testing and approval of cement mixtures, which can take 6-8 months and hinder the adoption of new technologies.

