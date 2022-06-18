Big Tech CEO Visits Congress as Breakthrough Antitrust Law Approaches





Next week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit Washington to meet with US lawmakers. The two, who are familiar with the plan, spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have the authority to publicly discuss the visit. Pichai’s trip came after Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was found roaming the Senate last week. (Apple didn’t answer questions about Cook’s visit at the time.) Also, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy called directly to lawmakers to oppose the bill. Following Politico’s report. “We meet with policy makers on both sides of the aisle on policy issues that could affect our customers,” an Amazon spokeswoman told CNN in a statement.

According to one, Pichai is expected to meet with both Republicans and Democrats, and in addition to antitrust issues, the conference may also cover recent bipartisan promotions to develop digital privacy laws. unknown. People also said Pichai could face questions from Republicans who believe Google is discriminating against conservatives.

“We regularly work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on a variety of issues, including economic growth, small business support, immigration reform, and cybersecurity,” said Jose Castaeda, a Google spokeswoman. “We continue to address issues related to the people and businesses that use our products.”

The CEO’s hands-on involvement highlights bets for the coming months for the Washington tech industry.

Congress is considering multiple antitrust bills, starting with a law led by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Glasley. This proposal represents a direct challenge to Big Tech’s business model, which encourages consumers to use multiple interlock services owned by the same company.

For example, the bill could prevent Google from ranking its restaurant reviews and YouTube links higher than other sites in search results, on the e-commerce marketplace that Amazon currently shares with third parties. You can prevent the sale of your own branded products. Party cellar.

The tech industry says the bill will make consumers more dependent and threaten many of the features and services that make life easier.

Proponents of the bill will demand a Senate seat vote within the next few weeks as the online law of innovation and choice in the United States, and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer will bring the bill to the seats with sufficient support. Especially it is said to be open.

Against this background, the tech industry and its allies have sought to lobbi the bill in lobbying. In the first quarter of 2022, Apple spent $ 2.5 million on lobbying. This is the company’s quarterly record. During the same period, Google spent $ 3.5 million, Amazon spent $ 5.3 million, and Meta spent $ 5.4 million. Industry groups have spent millions of dollars on advertising against antitrust laws.

Adding to the sense of urgency is the fact that Congress is running out of time to act this year. Soaring consumer prices, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the January 6 hearing dominated the parliamentary agenda. Few expect significant progress in the fall, when midterm elections are expected to take precedence as lawmakers take a break for the August recess. The possibility of a Republican acquisition of Congress could also change the outlook for Big Tech’s legislation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/17/tech/tech-ceos-capitol-hill/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos