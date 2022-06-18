EU Privacy Watchdog: Tell us about the Big Tech case





The head of the European Union’s Data Protection Watchdog has not properly enforced the groundbreaking privacy law adopted four years ago, and his agency handles cross-border Big Tech privacy cases. I said it was necessary.

As Reuters reported on Friday (June 17th), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) made few decisions to enforce regulations on companies such as Google, Apple, and Meta. Compliance and long-term investigations Has been criticized for its cost.

However, Wojciech Wiewiorowski, head of the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), said the problem could be resolved by handing over the major case to his agency and the European Data Protection Commission (EDPB).

According to Wiewiorowski, I share the views of myself, especially Big Tech, who believe they haven’t been fully enforced yet.

At some point, he added, a pan-European data protection enforcement model would be a necessary step to ensure a practically consistent and high level of protection of the fundamental rights to data protection and privacy across the European Union. rice field.

According to Wiewiorowski, this could mean that important investigations based on specific thresholds will be conducted at the central level, supervised by the European Supreme Court.

Reuters spoke to a European Commission official. Allowing the EDPB to undertake the Big Tech proceedings meant changing the GDPR rules, saying the Commission is unlikely to undertake under current leadership due to lack of time.

This week I saw three big tech companies making concessions in Europe in the face of research. Amazon said it would share market data with sellers and improve visibility of rival products on the platform if the European Commission finished its 2020 investigation and did not impose a fine on the company.

Meanwhile, Google has proposed allowing rival ad brokers to place ads on YouTube as a possible way to resolve the European antitrust investigation. And Meta Platforms has agreed to make changes in France regarding its country’s online advertising rules.

