The following Google Nest Wifi routers are tips for getting a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade





No new Google Nest Wifi products have been seen since 2019, but there are rumors that Google is about to significantly upgrade the range of mesh routers. This time, the latest Wi-Fi 6 speeds and technologies will be supported.

This is due to an anonymous source that speaks to 9to5Google (opens in a new tab) and you can usually rely on it to get accurate information. It also sounds like the smart home networking kit provided by Google will be simplified to some extent.

Jumping from Wi-Fi 5 (supported in the current lineup) to Wi-Fi 6 will range from 3.5 Gbps up to 9.6 Gbps, assuming other connected devices are compatible with Wi-Fi 6. Is expected to improve speed. However, the source was unable to determine if the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard would be adopted for the hardware.

Google Wifi and Nest Wifi

Currently, you can buy both the Nest Wifi pack and the Google Wifi pack in the United States, which is a pretty confusing situation. The latter device doesn’t support the Google Assistant, but it has an Ethernet port and they’re all the same. All of these can act as routers connected to the Internet and as satellite nodes that extend the mesh network.

The current Nest Wifi series has routers and satellite nodes as separate options. This will change with this update, so the Nest Wifi series will look like the Google WiFi series (last updated in 2020).

At this time, there are no specific launch dates for the next Nest Wifi products, but I didn’t expect them to be too far away. According to the report, different colors may be available, but it’s not yet clear if the Google Assistant will reappear.

Analysis: Postponement of upgrade

The original Google Wifi mesh networking system was introduced in 2016 and was a significant advance at the time. The idea of ​​distributing multiple devices throughout the house to maximize Wi-Fi coverage was still quite novel.

Since then, Google has really been overtaken by the competition with the introduction of the more friendly looking Nest device. For example, mesh networking systems like Amazon Eero 6 already have Wi-Fi 6 built in and are as easy and easy to operate as Google’s products.

At the high end, companies such as Netgear and Linksys are developing premium network equipment that can cover vast areas with ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi. Devices such as Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 cost significantly more than Google Nest Wifi, but at the same time significantly improve the level of performance and functionality.

This is the kind of competition that Google is against, and mesh network hardware updates have now been postponed for a long time. Wi-Fi 6 is a good start for new models, but as always, pricing is important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/the-next-google-nest-wifi-router-is-tipped-to-get-a-wi-fi-6-upgrade

