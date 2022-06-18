Sergey Brin’s Divorce: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is one of the wealthiest men in the world and is applying for a divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan.





Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who is reportedly on the top 10 list of the wealthiest people in the world, has been divorced from his wife for four years. According to insiders, the 48-year-old billionaire filed a petition this month calling for the termination of her marriage to Nicole Shanahan, citing “an irreconcilable difference.”

The two who tied the knot at the modest wedding on November 7, 2018 began to meet each other sometime in 2015. Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan have a two-year-old daughter.

The two were separated in December 2021, according to reports of court filings filed in Santa Clara County, California.

Shanahan, the founder of the Via Echo Foundation, a private fund dedicated to the purpose of environmental and social justice, has been fairly public about her struggle to become pregnant. In 2018, the two co-founded a center at the Buck Institute, a medical research firm specializing in fertility issues.

Google’s co-founder demanded that he and Shanahan co-custod his daughter. The millionaire does not ask her daughter’s mother for her child support, and she does not ask her to be awarded as well.

According to a report from the NY Post, their relationship is in the spotlight, according to documents submitted in Santa Clara, California, which could have significant public interest in dissolution cases and potential custody issues.

Brin was previously married to 23andMe co-founder Anwoikki. The marriage ended in 2015 with a divorce. Brin and Wojiticki are co-parents of two children.

The 48-year-old split occurs about a year after billionaires Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announce the split, and about three years after Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott break their marriage. ..

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Brin’s net worth is $ 94 billion. This means that this split could be one of the most expensive divorces ever.

Bill & Melinda Gates: From philanthropy to cocktail parties, they’ve always come as Pa … the two are teams

From the muddy roads of South African towns to cocktail parties in Davos, Bill and Melinda Gates came in pairs.

Together, they built a charitable empire with Bill’s technology company, Microsoft, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which co-founded and co-chaired.

And when it was time to announce the end of their 27-year marriage on Monday, they did it as a pair in a joint statement posted on their respective Twitter accounts at exactly the same moment.

Reflections on each other

Gates, 65, summarizes in the 2019 Netflix documentary series: “For Melinda, it’s a really equal partner.”

“She is very similar to me in that she is optimistic and interested in science. She has a better relationship with people than I do. She is a little less hardcore about knowing immunology than I am. Born October 28, 1955, William H. Gates grew up in Seattle and became obsessed with machine and computer programming at the age of thirteen, a geeky man. He left Harvard University two years later and started a software company “Micro-soft” with his childhood friend.

On the other side of the country, Melinda Gates was born on August 15, 1964 in Dallas, Texas, as Melinda French. The first computer she used was the Apple II, and she was interested in computer games and programming at school.

How they met

The couple met in 1987, shortly after Melinda began working as a product manager at Microsoft. This is her first job after graduating from Duke University.

The pair sat next to each other for a business dinner and hit it. Melinda, now 56, described her future husband as “interesting and very energetic” in a Netflix documentary. But he didn’t ask her until a few months later, when Bill bumped into each other in Microsoft’s parking lot. He asked her her date-in a week.

Melinda teased him for not being “voluntary” and told her to call her to get closer to the date. A few hours later he called her to her house and asked her for her night.

Pros and cons

They got married in 1994 and had three children. Melinda says she found Bill writing down the pros and cons of her marriage on the whiteboard and considering the decision before asking her question.

The couple has revolutionized the world of technology. Bill helped open up Microsoft software and Melinda helped open up space for women in a male-dominated industry. They launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.

Their foundation is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, with more than $ 54 billion over 20 years in areas such as malaria and infectious disease management, agricultural research, basic medicine and hygiene in different parts of the world. We have provided subsidies.

Split. So what?

Marital divorces can raise new questions about their wealth, most of which have not yet been donated to their foundation. Bill moved from Microsoft in 2006 with a focus on philanthropy.

In 2010, he and Melinda, along with Warren Buffett, created The Giving Pledge. This encourages millionaires to donate most of their wealth to charities. Initially, Bill wrote the Foundation’s annual newsletter, but Melinda asked him to co-author it in 2013. They discussed the idea, but Melinda said in her memoirs of 2019 that she thought the marriage would end there. Finally a compromise.

The 2013 letter contained only a section by Melinda. They co-authored the letter the following year, and Bill wrote most of it. By 2015, it was a true joint venture.

