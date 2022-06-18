Ulrich Richter: Mexican lawyer Google has to pay $ 250 million





Ulrich Richter answers the phone and asks him: what did you think of the decision? The Mexico City Court of Appeals just agreed with him after seven years of judicial proceedings, and Google has to pay $ 250 million, about 5 billion Mexican pesos for non-monetary and punitive damages. I ruled that there was. The fine comes as a result of a proceeding filed by a lawyer to withdraw the blog from which the company was deprived of his identity. Faced with Google’s refusal, Richter embarked on a crusade that led him into the gut of one of the world’s most powerful companies. It’s an important ruling, the lawyer explains, as it shows that the tech giants can’t go to arbitration that affects the rights of any person and their actions have consequences. The company, which described the ruling as arbitrary and excessive, finally announced that it would defend freedom of speech.

The battle between Richter and tech companies will begin in 2015. A Google search for his own name reveals a blogger’s platform owned by a Mexican lawyer known for defending controversial cases such as Governor of Coahuila, Humberto Moreira, or former President Carlos Salinas de Gortali. Called Ulrich Richter Morales and his country shit. Created in March 2014, this blog contains eight entries that Richter was accused of money laundering, links to drug trafficking, and a DEA investigation that year. Most publications are shown with images of a lawyer and one of his books whose name has changed from Citizen Power Manual to How to Launder Money. The last entry has a picture of Richter and his wife. This fucker taught me how to forge a document and escape cleanly.

From the name of the blog itself, anyone with common sense recognizes that something is wrong, I didn’t create it, it’s wrong, it’s fake news, he said. Explains. Since then, Richter has contacted Google up to 10 times. He has asked us to remove the content in order to steal personal information, disclose false information, infringe copyright, and promote illegal activity. I believe that blogging is illegal and violates Google’s own policies. Why couldn’t they get rid of it? Ask the lawyer, they didn’t have the legal justification to hold it. Richter explains that his work as an advisor was affected by the strong criticism of him for his position on the blog, which also affected his wife and daughter.

However, tech companies have decided to rely on free speech to avoid downloading their content. The lawyer rejects the claim. Fake news is a lie and cannot be protected under basic rights.

In 2015 he filed a criminal complaint, and in 2018 he finally succeeded in conducting a trial in Mexico, causing Google to sit on the bench of Mexican justice. Since then, the judge first agreed with him, and this week the Court of Appeals, which consists of the Eighth Civil Chamber of Justice in Mexico City, agreed. We have been going on for 7 years. Google used all its mechanics to extend the trial and try to despair, but with no success. We had patience, Richter now says.

Lawyers admit that the $ 250 million set amount may look huge, but they don’t believe it will tickle Google. Punitive damages are related to the criminal’s ability and must be exemplary. In other words, punitive damages force you not to repeat your actions. In this case, Google will take citizens into account, Richter explains. Richter doesn’t think so because tech companies are used to facing heavy fines in the European Union and to avoid other proceedings. The petitioner did not use in his claim the right to be forgotten, which allows him to decide to erase his traces from the Internet, as there are not many precedents in Mexico. The next step in this court battle is the National Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN).

Richter has entered Google’s guts in this long legal process, which has a volume of more than 25 trials so far. Thorough and somewhat obsessive lawyers admit that they know Google better than many office workers. He studied the founders Larry Page and Sergiblin, and their parents, asked questions about the operations and innovations of major technology companies, and decided to write a book about them. I call Google Ancient Greek Oracle, Silicon Valley Magna Greece, Stanford University Plato Academy, he laughs, the tech genius pages we know today, Musk, Bezos, Gates are Pythagorean Reborn, they are mathematicians like many ancient philosophers. And the end: see how far I have come.

