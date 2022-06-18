Google asked to fix an abortion search that returns a “fake clinic”





Governor Kathy Hokul signs law to protect New Yorkers seeking abortion

Governor Kathy Hokul signed the law in anticipation that the Supreme Court could overturn the Roe v. Wade case.

Patrick Corson-US Prices Today

Some Democrats in Congress have asked Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to address concerns about Google searches and map results for abortion information, including “fake clinics against abortion.”

In a letter dated Friday, Senator Mark Warner (Diva) and Elissa Slotkin (Diva) said they were “particularly concerned” with reports from the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate. rice field. The CCDH report found that 37% of Google Maps results and 11% of Google searches are searching for “nearby abortion clinics” and “abortion pills” in states with “trigger methods.” .. The Wade case was overturned-because of a “fake clinic against abortion.”

These clinics, also known as “crisis pregnancy centers” or “pregnancy resource centers,” do not offer abortions and “requires women to be kept away from certain health decisions,” the legislator wrote.

The CCDH report found that 28% of Google ads displayed above search results are for abortion clinics. One of the Mississippi clinic ads seemed to offer a free abortion consultation, but CCDH looked at its website to see if the clinic had an abortion or if it had a procedure. I found that I didn’t provide it.

“When people search for information and services related to sexual and reproductive health, Google sends them to sites that users expect to contain robust, scientific and evidence-based medical information, but in fact. Contains thought-based opinions and false information, “CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said in a report.

Juneteenth: What does the Juneteenth flag look like? Can I celebrate on July 4th?it’s complicated

Bitcoin slump: Prices fell below $ 20,000 for the first time since late 2020 as cryptocurrencies sold out accelerated

In a statement to USA TODAY, Google said: Organizations that want to advertise to people seeking information about abortion services on Google must be accredited and display in-advertising disclosures that clearly indicate whether they offer abortion. “

In a statement to Reuters who first reported the letter, Pichai said: Available. “

Lawmakers wrote in a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked in May suggesting that judges could overturn the Roe v. Wade case.

“Directing women to fake clinics that infuse false information and do not provide comprehensive medical services is dangerous to women’s health and compromises the integrity of Google’s search results,” they added. rice field. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. And six additional members of the US House of Representatives.

NEW: @RepSlotkin and I are leading a group of lawmakers to encourage Google CEOs to crack down on operational search results that lead to fraudulent crisis pregnancy centers.

It’s time to limit or label the results and ads that lead to fake abortion clinics. pic.twitter.com/LlkTueI2QP

— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 17, 2022

Who is talking about what?Sign up for the Trend Newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Legislators ask Google what steps to take to ensure that users get “accurate information” when searching for “abortion clinics,” “abortion pills,” and similar terms. This can be done by either “restricting the display of fake clinics against abortion or so-called” crisis pregnancy centers “” in Google search results, or “user-friendly disclaimers” that clearly indicate whether the search results will perform. Includes whether to provide. Offering abortion. “

“If Google needs to keep displaying these misleading results in search results and Google Maps, the results should at least be properly labeled,” they wrote.

More coverage from USA TODAY

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/science/2022/06/18/google-misleading-abortion-search-results-concerns/7668893001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos