Google’s June security update will allow recent Pixels to make VoLTE calls





In addition, Pixel owners can make mobile phone calls while roaming domestically or worldwide.

The abolition of 2G and 3G networks means support for Voice over LTE in carriers, and the device side will be important in the future. After all, VoIP apps are not a universal remedy, especially when trying to reach emergency services. On Google’s side, modern Pixel smartphone owners are making VoLTE available wherever they are.

As the company describes on its dedicated Pixel Phone help page (via 9to5Google), most users of Pixel 3a and later devices, whether native customers or roaming on another network, You can access VoLTE in the United States. This includes foreigners. Roaming in the US — Thanks to the June 2022 security update. VoLTE support should also be applied to “many” carriers around the world and US Romers with pixels.

Today’s android police video

The complete list of Pixel devices that support VoLTE and VoLTE roaming is as follows:

Pixel 3a and 3a XL Pixel 4 and 4XL Pixel 4a Pixel 4a (5G) Pixel 5 Pixel 5a (5G) Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

I contacted Google for information about a particular carrier. We will update this story if we get back to you.

The Pixel 3a was initially set to receive the last guaranteed security patch in May before Google promised one additional update by July.

AT & T shut down its 3G network in February of this year. T-Mobile is expected to shut down at the end of this month, but Verizon will be offering itself until the end of 2022. Learn more about 3G shutdown and what you need to know about Voice over LTE support on the carrier side. Check the explainer.

Owners of the original Pixel, Pixel 2 Series, and Pixel 3 Series are advised to contact their mobile operator to see if their device supports VoLTE and VoLTE roaming. Beyond that, they run the risk of not being able to make calls on those phones, domestically or internationally, in the near future.

