Three things I didn’t know I could do with Google Drive





When it comes to Google apps, most people are looking for hidden document features, new spreadsheet features, and interesting slide features. However, Google Drive, the central hub of documentation for all these apps, has its own feature set.

Some features of Google Drive have appeared under the radar over time and may not be known to exist.

View the location of the file

As with Windows and Mac, you may want to view the file path to see where the file resides. Google Drive allows you to see the exact location of your files. This is useful if you want to open the correct file if multiple files have similar names, or if you want to jump directly to the folder that holds the file.

Step 1: File location[最近],[スター付き],[ゴミ箱],[検索]In can be confirmed. Therefore, use the navigation on the left to open one of these areas.

Step 2: To the right of the file list, you will see a column for the location.

Step 3: Hover over the location of the file. When the pop-up appears, select the spot in the path and go directly.

Alternatively, select the file to see the full path at the bottom of the screen. You can also select a location in the path to move.

This feature was introduced in June 2022 for all Google Drive users.

Search Google Meet content

If you’re using Google Meet for video hangouts or meetings with your team, you can access Google Drive for items related to that meeting. Instead of searching for folders and files, you can use a simple search to find all the Google Meet content in your drive.

At the top of Google Drive[検索]Go to the field and type “app: Google Meet”. Press Enter or Return to see all the results of your Google Meet search.

This gives you quick access to recordings, transcripts, reports, notes and more.

Google introduced this useful feature to all drive users in May 2022.

Cut, copy and paste files using shortcuts

Another slightly hidden feature of Google Drive that is worth checking out is shortcuts. You can use the Google Chrome browser to cut, copy and paste files across Google Drive. This makes it easy to move files from one location to another, or make a copy of a file in a shared folder.

Step 1: Select the files you want to move (cut) or copy. Currently, you cannot use shortcuts to cut or copy folders. Only files can be used.

On Windows, press Ctrl + X to cut or Ctrl + C to copy. On Mac, press Command + X to cut or Command + C to copy.

At the bottom left of the window you will see a simple message that you have cut or copied the file.

Step 2: Navigate to the location of Google Drive where you need the cut or copied files.

Step 3: Press Ctrl + V on Windows or Command + V on Mac to paste the file. At the bottom left of the window, you will see a simple message that you have moved the file or made a copy of the file.

Similar to the Google Meet search above, this feature appeared in May 2022 for all drive users.

This kind of secret Google Drive feature is a useful feature to remember. Whether you need file locations or Google Meet content, or want to move or copy files in a hurry, keep these useful features in mind.

