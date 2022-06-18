Satellites help fight the urban heat island effect





As you spend the summer in the city, you can feel the heat island rising from the pavement and radiating from the buildings. Cities are generally hotter than the surrounding rural areas, but even within cities, some residential areas are dangerously warmer than other residential areas just a few miles away.

Within these “micro-urban heat islands,” communities can experience heat wave conditions long before authorities declare a heat emergency.

I use earth observation satellites and population data to map these hotspots. Often used in NASA projects. Satellites like the Landsat program are important for identifying the risks of a city so that it can respond to extreme heat.

Of the many things that can be tracked with increasingly detailed satellite data, the hottest areas are usually low-income, often with mostly black or Hispanic residents.

Two types of urban fever that are both dangerous

The effects of the heat island were first explained in 1818, more than 200 years ago, in the “Climate of London” by Luke Howard, an early pioneer of meteorology.

There are two different types of urban heat islands: the urban heat island in the atmosphere and the surface city heat island. They are measured in different ways.

The surface urban heat island is the result of a surface composed of heat-absorbing materials such as asphalt, concrete, and metal. Such materials absorb heat energy from the sun very effectively, and their surface warms rapidly, releasing the absorbed energy. You can feel the heat when you touch it.

The surface city heat island contributes directly to the atmospheric city heat island and is usually most intense on sunny days. Urbanization also contributes to the heat island effect through deforestation and removal of other vegetation, providing some cooling.

The hottest place in the community

Cities need to know which areas are at stake as global temperature rises increase the potential for dangerous heat waves. Excessive heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death from prolonged exposure, and the most at-risk residents may lack the financial resources to adapt. Often.

For example, industrial and commercial areas are one of the hottest areas in the city. They usually have less trees to cool the air and more pavement and buildings to retain and radiate heat.

The layout of certain homes tends to have a higher surface temperature than other layouts. These areas usually have minimal vegetation, houses are built nearby, there are many roads and sidewalks, and there is little green space. Often, especially in the northern climate, homes in these areas were built with materials such as bricks that retain heat to keep residents warm in the winter. Areas with many condominiums and stores surrounded by parking lots are also at high risk.

According to a recent survey, in 76% of urban counties in the United States, the poorest areas were significantly hotter than the richest. We also found that 71% of the counties had a high population of blacks, Hispanics, and Asians, and that the difference remained even after adjusting their income. These areas tend to have less vegetation and denser homes.

Another study focused on the once red-lined community, a discriminatory practice bank used to refuse lending in racial and ethnic minority communities in the early and mid-20th centuries. Nationally, these previously red-lined areas were 4.6 F (2.6 C) warmer than the non-red-lined areas.

Landsat 50 years

While several satellite systems can now measure the surface urban heat island, the Landsat program, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022, is a decades-long continuous comparison of the details needed to study intracity variability. Provides possible data. Its continuity helps scientists measure the impact of change and track how development patterns change the thermal profile of their neighbors.

The first Landsat satellite, launched on July 23, 1972, has sensors that collect data in green, red, and near-infrared wavelengths, helping to map vegetation. From Landsat 4, launched in July 1982, scientists have been able to map and measure the thermal properties of the Earth’s surface. Currently, Landsat 8 and Landsat 9 are in operation, and Unit 10 is being developed.

How cities can use this data to help

There are many ways cities can use this data to help residents fight extreme heat.

In Indianapolis, local governments and faith-based organizations use the Extreme Thermal Vulnerability Index, which uses indicators of thermal health risk and past heat waves to highlight high-risk communities. Knowing which communities are most likely to be at risk can lead to outreach to the most vulnerable people, both before and during the temperature rise.

New York’s “Cool Neighborhoods NYC” program includes strategically planting trees and vegetation to increase shade and evapotranspiration and cool the surrounding area. It also describes painting roofs and pavements in bright colors to reflect solar energy, and educating risky communities about the risks of heat and how they can get help.

The Extreme Thermal Vulnerability Index highlights areas where you are more likely to experience heat-related illnesses and deaths. Dark brown indicates high risk. This index uses Landsat data to measure differences in surface temperature across cities. Socio-economic indicators draw a very accurate picture of the extreme heat health risk at the community level. [Image: Daniel P. Johnson/CC BY-ND]As the climate continues to warm and affect urban health, Landsat satellite sensors are one of the best tools for monitoring the thermal fluctuations of the urban heat island. Such work also serves as one of the best examples of adopting satellite-based measurements to monitor and implement responses to public health threats.

