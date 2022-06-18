Google’s results on abortion clinics suggest a “fake clinic” before the SCOTUS ruling, lawmakers say.





How U.S. lawmakers get inaccurate results about abortion services by discouraging users in certain states from diverting their search engines to fake clinics that don’t provide procedures to end their pregnancy. I’m asking Google if I want to see it.

In a letter sent Friday to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, 20 Democrats and independent Senator Bernie Sanders (Vt.) May fix search accuracy issues quickly. I urged the company. The Supreme Court’s decision scheduled for later this month is Roev. It may overturn the rights of abortion established in Wade.

What if the Roe v. Wade case is overturned?

Legislators quoted recent reports found in states that have laws that trigger abortion. 11% of Google search results for abortion services have led users to non-medical facilities that do not offer abortion. The result was 37% for Google Maps queries. A report from the US-based Center for Countering Digital Hate also found that nearly 28% of Google ads displayed at the top of relevant search results pages are for abortion prevention clinics.

Directing women to fake clinics that disseminate false information and do not provide comprehensive medical services is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the completeness of Google’s search results, Democrats said. I wrote in a letter led by Senator R. Warner (Virginia). Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Mississippi).

Lawmakers say their request came after Google promised to remove some crisis pregnancy center ads in 2014 that violated the company’s policy on false ads.

A Google spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

The situation of reproductive rights in the United States is expected to change dramatically in response to a Supreme Court ruling that may come as early as Monday. It is expected that at least five states will follow, in addition to the thirteen states that have already enacted trigger legislation that effectively bans abortions the moment Rho overthrows.

What are the trigger methods, and which states have them?

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit research center based in New York and Washington that supports abortion rights, 16 states and the District of Columbia have legislation that explicitly protects abortion rights at the state level. The rest of the states do not have specific laws or mandatory bans on books.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center, said the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leaked in May was a global stake in group-wide funding and creativity in an attempt to undermine basic reproductive rights. He told the Washington Post that it stimulated large-scale growth. He said similar themes have emerged in Kenya, Latin America and the United Kingdom regarding reproductive rights and false alarms of abortion.

Fighting false information through accurate search results is especially important given Google’s global reach, Ahmed said. According to Statista, a German consumer data analysis company, Google is the world’s most popular search engine, with more than 90% of the world market share.

If Google fails, it can have a huge impact on the whole word, Ahmed said.

How Google’s search algorithms work is a tightly protected trade secret, but in a public guide to search engines, Google looks for web pages that may be relevant to your search queries and is of the highest quality. It states that it will return results that it believes to be. Most relevant to the user.Google said it uses hundreds of factors, including the user’s location and language, to determine relevance.

However, according to Ahmed, search algorithms are easy to game because they try to determine which web pages are related, including groups that create a network of pages that link to each other.

Fake abortion clinics, often referred to as crisis pregnancy centers or pregnancy resource centers, do not provide abortion, but critics have veneered medical facilities by providing pregnancy tests, ultrasound, or tests for sexual infectious diseases. He says he is trying to make it. The American Medical Associations Journal of Ethics claims that the Crisis Pregnancy Center is legal but unethical because it provides misleading information and causes delays and inequality in access to abortion.

Instead, the Crisis Pregnancy Center site often discourages patients from choosing an abortion, often through false information. Some of the false clinic claims cited in the CCDH report are that abortion makes pregnant people infertile, or that post-abortion suicide urges are common.

Ahmed emphasized that the relevant criticisms of fake abortion clinics are not their ideology, but the deceptive tactics they use to induce people to act as they wish.

He said people have the right to comment on abortion.But that [their] The use of deception that makes it so malignant.

With disinformation and false information directly affecting people’s personal health, Ahmed said it is important for major technology platforms to act responsibly and for policy makers to explain them. Said.

He said this is just another example of how hatred and disinformation attackers can use digital platforms as a weapon to harm people with real words.

