Google’s AILaMDA is not sensory, but it is prejudiced by race and gender





Perceptual AI is a completely freaky concept, but (yet) not real. But racist and sexist AI? Unfortunately, it’s very realistic.

In a recent interview with Wired, engineer and mysterious Christian priest Blake Lemoine said that Google’s large language model, named LaMDA, has become a soulful and sensory one. I talked about why I believe. That claim was refuted by many in the artificial intelligence community, leaving Lemoine on paid leave by Google, but Lemoine also explained how he started working on LaMDA.

His journey with AI began with a much more realistic problem. Examine models of harmful biases related to sexual orientation, gender, identity, ethnicity, and religion.

“I don’t think there’s anything like an unbiased system,” Lemoine told Wired. “The problem is, [LaMDA] There was one of the harmful biases we wanted to eliminate. The simple answer is “yes”. I found a lot. “

Lemoine also explained that the Google team did a good job of fixing these biased “bugs” as far as he knows. When asked if LaMDA had a racist or sexist tendency, Lemoin replied cautiously, saying, “I wouldn’t use that term.” Instead, he said, “The real problem is, the stereotype it uses, [LaMDA is] Talk about. “

Related: Amazon used AI to promote diversity. Unfortunately, it suffers from gender prejudice.

Lemoine’s hesitation in labeling LaMDA’s “bug” as a complete racist or sexist highlights the ongoing battle within the AI ​​community and is often harmful to the AI ​​system. Many people have talked about stereotypes. But if it’s mostly black women who speak about these issues, and then get fired from companies like Google, it’s Lemoine that many continue to pay attention to the issue of AI’s current bias. I feel that it depends on men with such technology. The attention of confused researchers and the general public extends to the assertion of AI sensibilities.

“I don’t want to talk about sensitive robots because humans are harming other humans at every end of the spectrum, so I’d like to focus on conversations,” said the former Google Ethical AI team. Co-leader Timnit said. From Gebru to Wired.

Artificial intelligence faces a long history of harmful stereotypes, and Google is unaware that they are new to these issues.

In 2015, Jackie Arcine tweeted about Google Photos, which tagged 80 photos of a black man to an album titled “Gorilla.” Google Photos has learned how to do this using a neural network. Neural networks have analyzed vast datasets to clearly misclassify subjects such as people and gorillas.

It was the responsibility of Google engineers to ensure that the data used to train the AI ​​photo system was correct and diverse. And when that failed, it was their responsibility to fix the problem. According to the New York Times, Google’s response was to eliminate “gorillas” as a photo category, rather than retraining neural networks.

Companies such as Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon are facing the same biased AI problem. As the Times reported, in each of these companies, the AI ​​used to enhance facial recognition technology identifies the gender of women with darker skin tones than when compared to gender identification of light skin. You will encounter a significantly higher error rate when you do.

See: Create high-tech nail art and meet designers who fight facial recognition with flowers

In 2020, Gebru published a paper with six other researchers. Four of them work for Google, criticizing large language models like LaMDA and the tendency to parrot words based on the datasets they’ve learned. If those datasets contain biased languages ​​and / or racist or sexist stereotypes, AIs like LaMDA will repeat those biases as they generate the language. Gebru also criticized the training language model, where datasets grow larger, allowing AI to learn to imitate languages ​​better, and convinced the audience about progress and sensibilities when Lemoine fell.

After the controversy over this paper, Gebru says Google fired her in December 2020 (the company claims she resigned). A few months later, Google also fired Dr. Margaret Mitchell, the founder of the ethical AI team, the co-author of the paper, and the advocate of Gebru.

Despite the envisioned commitment to “responsible AI,” Google still faces ethical AI issues and can’t afford to spend time on sensory AI claims.

After acknowledging the drama and its reputation as a hit, Google promised to double its responsible AI research staff to 200. According to Recode, CEO Sundar Pichai has promised to help fund more ethical AI projects. Still, a few people still on Google’s ethical AI team feel that the company may stop listening to the group’s ideas.

After Gebble and Mitchell left in 2021, two more prominent ethical AI team members left a year later. Alex Hanna and Dylan Baker have left Google to work at Gebru’s Labs, DAIR, or Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research. Already a small team may be even smaller, showing why Lemoine, who is not part of an ethical AI team, was first asked to intervene and investigate the LaMDA bias.

As more and more social functions turn to AI systems in their progress, it is more important than ever to continue investigating how the foundations of AI affect their functions. Already in a racist and sexist society, we cannot afford to rely on racist and sexist-based technologies such as police systems, transportation and translation services. And, as Gebru points out, if white men in technology choose to focus on issues such as AI sensitivities rather than these existing biases, that’s the original purpose, such as Lemoine’s involvement in LaMDA. If so, the bias will continue to grow. It is hidden under the robot’s sensibility flavour.

“There’s a pretty big gap between the current story of AI and what you can actually do,” Hugging Face ethicist Giada Pistilli told Wired. “This story causes fear, surprise and excitement at the same time, but it’s mainly based on lies for selling products and taking advantage of hype.”

