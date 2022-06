These are the top three financial insights of the week gathered from across the web.

Mortgage market is exhausted

According to MarketWatch Artie Swaminasan, fewer people applied for a mortgage last week than at any point in the last 22 years. According to the Mortgage Banking Association, the Comprehensive Market Index, an indicator of mortgage application volume, has fallen 6.5% compared to a week ago. The index is down 55% from a year ago. The refinancing index is down 75%. The numbers suggest that the slowdown in the housing market is fully effective. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in recent months, while home inventories remain “permanently low,” “thanks to the market prices for a series of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.” The combination keeps on the sidelines of more potential homebuyers and comes up with ways to pay cash.

Attractive tax assessment

CNBC’s Kate Dore says it can counter property tax valuations that seem too high. You may not have seen it reflected in the 2021 property tax “if the value of your home soars during a pandemic”. worth. “Less than 5% of homeowners disagree with property tax assessments, but such appeals are often successful. In many cases, local tax offices say,” You live without visiting the property. We will make an assessment based on similar homes recently sold in our area. ” The complaint may point to a fundamental flaw, such as “a leaking roof or basement being flooded.” You can also hire an appraiser to support your case.

Investors look away from tech

“Some investors say the decade of technology dominance in the market is nearing its end,” said Gunjan Banerji of The Wall Street Journal. So far this year, the S & P 500’s information technology sector has declined by 20%, making it the “worst start since 2002.” Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google FAANG stocks are all down double digits. Some investors are seeing a market echo in 2000 when tech stocks exploded after a period of “combination of innovation and low interest rates.” The decline in technology is not so extreme, but the S & P 500 Value Index, which owns “cheap stocks in terms of profits,” is 17 percentage points above the S & P 500 Growth Index. Since 2000. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/business/1014462/market-for-mortgages-dries-up

