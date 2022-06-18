U.S. lawmakers are calling on Google to label or limit search results for fake abortion clinics





As Reuters first reported, a group of U.S. legislators urged companies to reassess the handling of search results that lead users to anti-abortion crisis centers rather than legitimate clinics. Approved. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) took the lead, and several other Democrats signed a letter of support.

This letter cites a survey published by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). It focuses on Google search results in the Trigger Law states or 13 states where abortion is illegal if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case. Studies show that 11% of Google searches for abortion clinics and drug triggers near me take users to fake clinics that try to discourage women from abortion. This issue is even more pronounced on Google Maps, as CCDH found that 37% of abortion-related map searches lead to fake clinics.

NEW: @RepSlotkin and I are leading a group of lawmakers to encourage Google CEOs to crack down on operational search results that lead to fraudulent crisis pregnancy centers.

It’s time to limit or label the results and ads that lead to fake abortion clinics. pic.twitter.com/LlkTueI2QP

Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 17, 2022

In a letter to Google, lawmakers are asking the search giant whether to limit or label this type of result in the future. Directing women to fake clinics that disseminate false information and do not provide comprehensive medical services is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the completeness of Google’s search results, the letter said. .. If Google needs to continue to display these misleading results in search results and Google Maps, it should at least properly label the results.

According to CCDH, Google ads also appear to be affected by this issue, with nearly 28% of ads appearing at the top of search results pages for abortion-related queries related to anti-selection clinics. In 2019, Google began asking companies with abortion ads to prove that they are offering abortions. For companies that don’t actually take the steps, Google doesn’t provide an abortion disclaimer under the ad, but CCDH notes that some users may not always be aware of it.

Organizations that want to advertise to people seeking information about Google’s abortion services must be accredited and show in-advertising disclosures that clearly indicate whether they offer abortion, Google spokeswoman Nicholas Lopez said electronically. I told The Verge by email. We were always looking for ways to improve our results in order to find what people were looking for and to understand if what they were looking for was not available.

The Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the Roe v. Wade case in the coming days, but the leak of the draft judgment obtained by Politico means that the court plans to overturn the groundbreaking ruling. There is a possibility. In preparation for a future decision, another group of Democrats is also asking Google to stop collecting location data from Android users. This information can be used to prosecute an aborted person in opposition to the procedure.

