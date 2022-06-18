How digital twins can accelerate the adoption of new innovations





Is your cell phone convenient or a necessity? Here is the way you can say. A few years before the pandemic, I attended a conference where the session organizer led the experiment. It was intended to show an attachment to or independence from advanced technology. The mechanism is as follows. About 1,000 people were sitting in theater-style rows. The organizers instructed everyone to take out the cell phone and give it to the person on the right, but in many cases strangers were involved. Then he asked those people to give the phone to someone else on their right side. And once again, to the person to their right.

The entire experiment lasted only a few minutes, but what started with a nervous laugh quickly turned into noticeable discomfort. As the mobile phone moved away from sight, I could feel the anxiety of the audience increasing. Mobile Phone: Definitely a must-have item. The question is when did they move from useful items to essentials?

According to Gartner, the first smartphones with internet access entered the market in 2001, and by 2007, more than a billion smartphones were sold in the year Apple and Google entered the smartphone market. According to Statistica, the number of smartphone users worldwide exceeds 6.6 billion this year, accounting for 83.7% of the world’s population. Not only do we need phones now, but we also need the many applications they carry, even those that have recently hit the market.

Accelerated technology development and adoption

Currently, there are expectations for cellular network upgrades from 4G to 5G. We hope that the service level will improve without any problems and will always be on in any situation, offering a wider range of new connectivity possibilities than ever before. There are also networked applications that seamlessly migrate to one of faster processors, more memory, better battery life, and more devices.

We no longer see new technology as new. We listen to our promises, try them out, and hopefully adopt them soon. The more they work, the more we depend on them. The transition from new novelty to expectations has been years, months, and sometimes weeks.

Now imagine you are an excited developer working on something new that will revolutionize our lives and functions. Come up with all sorts of new features, new algorithms, and new protocols aimed at automating what was previously manually annoying. You envision many new use cases. Consider all operating conditions that need to be emulated. Consider the power budget and the amount of power consumed by each function. Manipulate all modes of operation and user interfaces, taking into account all possible ways someone might use the new technology, either as intended or unintentionally.

The test matrix is ​​very large and every time you make a small change, you need to test whether all software scrum sessions, all hardware interfaces, and all operating modes affect battery life. What if I miss one or two and the feature doesn’t work as intended? As a result, you may find that customer expectations fall and the product never exceeds novelty. You missed the adoption time frame.

As connected technologies continue to evolve rapidly, 5G infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in how much we depend on new technologies. Our expectations for 5G are much higher than we expected when 4G or 3G networks were introduced. The new technology enabled by 5G networks will rapidly shift from novelty to convenience and trust expectations once the first audition is passed.

Verification challenges and digital twin solutions

All of this complexity, reliability, interaction, and the rapid pace of adoption of new technologies presents a new development paradigm for technology companies that want to push the boundaries of innovation. We need to reach the digital twin development environment further.

Hardware developers have long relied on the emulation environment as part of their layout before prototyping. Emulators or digital twins reduce the number of design variables by allowing you to measure the evolutionary impact of different operating environments, conditions, and protocols on known good references. Similarly, software developers use Scrum methods and tests in the emulation sandbox to build and deploy new functionality in stages, limiting the number of variables.

Evolving product interaction communication protocols, evolving cloud platforms, and increasing complexity of continuous software and firmware updates pose real challenges for developers as each represents a large number of new variables. By using digital twins that are updated as continuously as possible, development teams can reduce variables related to a particular design. Reducing design variables with good known digital twin references dramatically increases the likelihood that the innovation that actually works will be the same as expected in the developer’s mind. In short, using the digital twin methodology reduces the time to market for a product and reduces the risk of missing adoption due to a product failure.

Whether you’re working on the next IoT device, self-driving car, next cellular standard, or quantum computing, you have only one chance to make a first impression with a new innovation. Expectations are high, so if you want to be the next necessities, not just another novelty, the design framework should include a solid digital twin strategy to quickly meet the expectations of today’s rapid adoption. Please Confirm.

