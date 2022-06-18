The quarry was reportedly almost Google Stadia Exclusive





The quarry was almost monopolized by technology giant cloud gaming service Google Stadia. Google had high aspirations for the service, but it didn’t succeed at the level it wanted. Within just a few years of launch, Google has significantly withdrawn Stadia’s foundation and abolished first-party support and exclusive games. Publishers are still adding games to Google Stadia, so the service will continue to exist and players will be able to stream the game. Many of the titles currently added to the library are indie or older games, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Google Stadia when it’s released later this year.

Although it was not possible to fully understand the possibility of Google Stadia’s first-party and third-party monopolies, the new report provides some insights. According to a report from Axios, The Quarry, a horror game studded with the latest stars from Supermassive Games, was intended to be dedicated to Google Stadia along with the recently released game High on Life. The Take-Two representative, owner of 2K Games, the publisher of The Quarry, did not directly confirm that this was true, but said Supermassive was looking for a publisher just before the game was completed. Axios said these two games are used as Google Stadia’s marquee titles and are intended to help pull players into streaming services.

At one point, many exclusive projects about Google Stadia were rumored, demonstrating ambition for the service. It was believed that Hideo Kojima was planning a new horror game for Google Stadia, but it failed. Hideo Kojima confirmed that he was working on Xbox games on the Xbox and Bethesda showcases and said he would leverage Microsoft’s cloud technology. I’m not sure if it’s going to be a horror game, but it’s not a shock if the Xbox wants to help realize Kojima’s vision for brand enhancement.

Quarry is currently released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Did you sign up for Google Stadia to play The Quarry? Please let us know in the comments. Or contact me on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

