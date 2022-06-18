Google needs to keep improving the hardware of the Pixel camera





Despite the continued aging Sony IMX363 sensor, it’s hard to say that Google’s camera efforts in recent years have started. That said, with the move to a larger, higher-performance 50-megapixel main shooter, the Pixel series needs to keep pace with other industries to deliver the best possible camera experience. Has become a relief.

Flagship camera conundrum

Flagship smartphones need to have excellent camera setups, and the Pixel series has been proudly at the top of the camera charts since its inception, thanks to a combination of robust camera hardware and industry-leading software processing. I did. Google’s lead was barely overcome for some time, and the statement certainly held up until the release of the Pixel 4 series, at least in late 2019.

It was fine until the Pixel 5 came out, and despite having a great camera, it started to lose sight of the industry’s largest player. By 2020, many OEMs have a Pixel series of cameras. In addition, a significant number of OEMs have surpassed it.

The process alone can only be executed so far. And with the release of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google has made it clear that an upgraded camera sensor and lens setup is needed to compete with the best in the business. The size and quality of smartphone camera sensors is improving year by year, so it’s important that the Pixel series keep pace. In other words, the sensor is updated more frequently.

I’m not necessarily suggesting that Google is trying to make major changes with each device release. Given that the secret of the Pixel camera is a very important post-processing, it doesn’t make sense. It is important that camera sensor upgrades are treated exactly like SoCs. This is especially important given the increased focus on the flagship Pixel device due to improvements in processing on the Tensor chip and related devices.

Software can only go so far

It’s undeniable that one of the main selling points of the Pixel series is clean, unobtrusive software. It can be argued that the Pixel A series has been proven in another way, but the software is only understandable so far. Hardware is especially important.

The proof of this is the switch from the 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor to the Samsung ISOCELLGN 150 megapixel sensor. There’s an immediate noticeable difference, but that alone isn’t really a complete story.

Despite a major sensor size upgrade, Google continues to leverage pixel binning to deliver a final 12-megapixel image. Without claiming a dedicated Pro mode, the tuning required on older flagship Pixel smartphones can actually affect the current generation and, as a result, hinder the next generation.

The Sony IMX363 sensor is relatively small, so the software adds a bit of sharpness during the post-processing stage. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro experienced intermittent issues with excessive sharpening. This issue has been almost completely resolved with an update to the Google Camera app, but as long as higher resolution sensors are used, this is not a necessary camera processing step.

In fact, using a larger sensor provides more data points to adjust and adjust as appropriate. The more data points you have, the more data you process. This may explain the reintroduction and integration of a dedicated Pixel Neural Core into the Tensor chip to speed up image processing. If the Pixel Neural Core improves over time, increasing the size of the sensor is not an issue. You can easily read this as a Google move to make sure it doesn’t cause any problems if it’s true.

As you know, Google likes data. This helps with these added effects, features, and features that we all know and love. Comparing a Pixel 6 camera side-by-side with a Pixel 5 doesn’t always give you immediate results. However, if you take a closer look, the differences will begin to become more apparent.

Previously impressive features like Night Sight are now ubiquitous in mobile space. Larger sensors also help with light collection. This means less time is needed to boost long-exposure night photos. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and others have simply increased the size of their smartphone’s camera sensor. The result is less processing required and arguably better low-light images. This means all battery boosts that can occur due to less CPU performance impact and less processing on the device.

The importance of optics

Pixel camera sensors are not the only ones that need to continually evolve and improve. We need to see the progress of optics. In recent years, the addition of a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens has definitely been included. In particular, it is almost impossible to duplicate a wide-angle field of view using software alone.

However, looking directly at the introduction of a dedicated periscope zoom lens on the Pixel 6 Pro, it’s easy to see how the addition has fundamentally changed the Pixel camera in ways that previous generations couldn’t expect. increase.

To date, Super Res Zoom has provided a fairly good solution to optical and sensor limitations without significantly increasing costs. It’s hard to claim that truly improved optics are an integral part of today’s high-end smartphones and are moving forward.

While Oppo and Huawei pioneered the hybrid digital zoom feature of smartphones, Samsung has made a leap forward for everyone with its almost unmatched zoom feature and quality. To some extent, the Pixel 6 Pro can compete directly with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra. However, the 4x hybrid zoom system is significantly inferior to Samsung’s best-in-class 10x hybrid capabilities.

The number of camera sensors on smartphones was gradually increasing. The optics that have undergone the greatest changes. Zoom is one of the last frontiers in mobile photography, and Google can take advantage of the fusion of Super Res Zoom with a bit of hardware to take Samsung and other companies seriously.

Very good for video

As a high-tech media, there is a big knock-on effect that is often overlooked when discussing smartphone camera upgrades and features. Video recording on Android has been lagging behind the iPhone for a long time.

It’s true that the gap has narrowed in recent years, but for some reason, the iPhone is still the best when it comes to pure video recording quality. Looking at the final results side by side, it’s almost indisputable. The Pixel line is actually working well thanks to the impressive Electronic Image Stabilizer (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), and it’s certainly a comfortable video clip without the need for a dedicated camera system. You can get it, but are you leading the class? Not perfect.

Google has traditionally marveled at still images and simply competed for video capabilities. Typical example: It took Pixel 5 to add 4K 60fps recording when many other OEMs started adding 8K recording options and more features than shaking the stick.

The live HDR of each video frame provided by HDRNet is the biggest change, resulting in processing of 489 million pixels per second. The larger the sensor, the higher the resolution that can be recorded. There are also other benefits that you may not notice. Due to the large sensor, the digital crop applied when switching to video what EIS needs to work effectively is less noticeable. Ultimately, you can increase fidelity without significantly sacrificing quality.

Video is now essential, and with the best combination of sensors and lenses, as well as some of the magic of Google software, there’s no reason why you can’t get the perfect pocket photography companion.

Unintended consequences: Separation of A series

The upcoming Pixel 6a is set to stop upgrading large 50-megapixel sensors and adopt a proven setup as seen through the Pixel on the Pixel 4a 5G, so the Pixel A-series is set for this scenario. You may be wondering where this applies. 5a.

From a pure marketing perspective, this could be a true distinction between the flagship Pixel line and midrange efforts. Until at least late 2021, purchasing an A-series device, despite its last point, removed some useful features such as a high refresh rate display, wireless charging, and Pixel 5a’s IP authentication.

The confusing lineup doesn’t look strong, and the fact that the A-series offers much of what the flagship Pixel can do is both a big plus and a minus. As a buyer, we get a great midranger that betrays that price tag, so it’s positive. It offers 90% of the Pixel experience, but given the significant price cuts, it’s definitely a cheaper model to choose from, which is negative for Google.

With a slightly inferior camera sensor, you can easily create a clear line in the sand between the desired vest and midrange. Google can take advantage of this by using older sensors in the midranger when the flagship camera system is upgraded or upgraded. Not only does that mean great camera results, but buyers won’t find that much change. The tuning of a well-honed camera is not wasted. You can experience the classic Pixel camera.

As much as the Pixel A-series wants to continue to offer its flagship Pixel experience at no associated price, given the turnaround, if it’s the camera’s fault, the product lineup split will happen someday. It should, and it will certainly be justified.

