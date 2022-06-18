Darwin’s Race-Sleeping Peacefully: An Editorial on the Temporary Nature of Technology





Smartphones rang the death bells of several gadgets such as pagers, palm pilots, instant cameras, Handycams, MP3 players, etc.

Tombstone of Internet Explorer in South Korea.

Editorial Board | Published 19.06.22, 02:48 AM

Everything must die, whether or not it is animated. But nothing is as temporary as technology. Internet Explorer was officially rested earlier this week by its creator, Microsoft, at the seemingly 27-year-old king of browsers. Once upon a time, when dial-up connections were cut off, the little blue icon with a lowercase e was many escape pods in childhood bedrooms, college dorm rooms, and office rooms. But now it’s being cornered by faster and more secure browsers. But IE wasn’t a stranger to such a coup many years ago, accelerating the end of Netscape Navigator, the world’s first commercial web browser. Internet browsers are not the only ones participating in Darwin’s survival race. Over the last 20 years, floppy disks have been replaced by USB drives and are no longer available due to cloud storage. Smartphones have announced the death of several gadgets such as pagers, palm pilots, instant cameras, handycams and MP3 players. Not only have technology gadgets like VCRs disappeared and the popularity of CDs and DVDs has declined in the last few decades, but apparently ubiquitous cable TV has also been threatened by OTT platforms like Netflix. increase.

In a nutshell, the evolution of technology works this way. New technologies are formed from a combination of existing technologies and help destroy what has been dismissed as outdated technology. Therefore, transientness and impermanence are coded into the very essence of technology. This may be the reason why the innovations that caused resistance before history became a fixture in everyday life are scattered. Consumers are just because the technology is new, such as the safety of self-driving cars, the economic impact of automation, the security of mobile banking in the 21st century, and the aversion to innovations such as mechanical farm equipment and recorded music. We are not necessarily afraid of innovation. But innovation often means losing part of your identity or lifestyle.

If even technology is deadly, why do humans mourn its passage? Scholars are exploring the relationship between psychology and technology, studying the relationships people build with electronic devices and software, and how they affect human behavior. Studies show that the emotional link between sensibility and insensitivity is nothing new. Technology is often closely tied to personal memory, thinking of and humanizing video recordings of the earliest years of life. Science has suggested ways to deal with such losses. Technique division is a methodology that requires users to clarify a relationship with a part of the technology and then break the relationship with an improvisational division. However, such separations that science must consider can be a nuisance. Increasingly, the possibility that the wired society chooses to mourn Gizmo cannot be ruled out.

