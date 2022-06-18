New apps on Google Play and Apple App Store





Get instant Fisker Ocean, PEAR, and RNIN real-time news updates on your mobile device with the new Android and iOS apps. Fisker Ocean overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coast.

Today, we released a new Android app on Google Play. The app is also available to iPhone and iPad users on the Apple App Store. The app provides real-time app notifications. You’ll receive updates as soon as new articles about Fisker Ocean, PEAR, and RNIN are published.

Designed specifically for Android and iOS users. Similar to our website, but slimmer. Mobile apps are what you expect from news apps. The latest articles are always posted on the home screen.

In addition to real-time app notifications, the app provides articles by category and topic. Categories include news, top stories, featured stories, and investors. The topics offered are Fisker, Ocean, PEAR, and RNIN. You can also access the Fiskerati forums directly from within the app.

