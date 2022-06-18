Ukraine’s brave efforts to defeat Russia, which is undermined by Chinese technology





Personal locations are usually known to someone or things at any time, regardless of whether they are using a device such as a smartphone or drone. This issue has become one of the most strategically important issues for Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian aggression.

Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), a Chinese company that is the world’s largest private drone maker, allegedly provides Russian troops with software to track Ukrainians operating DJI drones used to perform operations. was.

This issue raises serious new concerns about the actions of another Beijing Institute of Technology giant and its impact on Ukraine’s self-defense efforts.

China repeats Russia’s “sovereignty and security” support over the phone between Xi Jinping and Putin

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation sent an open letter to DJI founder Frank Wang in March, using the “extended version of DJI AeroScope” to navigate missiles that Russia is killing Ukrainian citizens. I accused him of doing it.

Andriy Pokrasa, 15, landed the drone in his hand during an interview with the Associated Press in Kieu, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 11. (AP / NatachaPisarenko)

AeroScope is DJI’s comprehensive drone detection platform that collects real-time flight data for DJI drones. Fedorov has asked Wang to block all DJI products that have not been purchased and activated in Ukraine. German electronics giant Media Markt later accused DJI of providing the Russian army with real-time information about the location of Ukrainian pilots. DJI called the claim “totally wrong.”

ZELENSKYY says Russian power occupies 20% of Ukraine

DJI said in criticism that it temporarily suspended sales to both Russia and Ukraine in April and hates the idea that drones will be used in combat. However, it was unique to stop selling to both countries. It shows that DJI equates Ukraine’s self-defense with Russia’s aggression.

Ukraine received unanimous support from the international community and Russia was banished. DJI’s actions undermine Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and place greater emphasis on accusations against it.

Those accusations continue. In an interview on May 13, a Ukrainian drone pilot advised that Chinese provide Russian software that can locate them during takeoff and touchdown.

The same pilot said he was hit by a rocket within seconds of landing the drone. He added that the Russians “can see everything” and that Ukrainian pilots have been killed.

Ukrainian soldiers are seeing self-propelled howitzers on roads in the Kharkiv region on May 17. (Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images)

An independent UK Defense Journal American reporter also posted a screenshot via Twitter of a Telegram channel where Russians are crowdfunding DJI quadcopter drones for their troops in Ukraine by May 15. ..

In the truest case, DJI has not stopped all sales to Russia, despite the opposition statement.

File Russian President Vladimir Putin is shaking hands with Chinese Xi Jinping on June 5, 2019 in the Moscow Kremlin, Russia. (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina / Pool)

As a former senior employee of the US Senate, he studied the privacy practices of global Chinese telecommunications and technology companies such as Huawei and Bytedance. They are blanks of data that are strongly suspected of sharing information with Beijing.

China’s President Xi Jinping demands that all businesses keep Communist Party officials in their ranks in order to “listen to the party and obey the party.” For DJI, Beijing is also a direct investor.

The United States added DJI to the Treasury blacklist last December, and the Senate needs to pass SB 3563. This will add DJI to the Federal Communications Commission’s list of targets to prevent taxpayers from spending their money to purchase DJI equipment.

All NATO members should also ban DJI products. This limits China’s ability to spy on companies and make them financially crippled.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltemberg spoke to the media in a joint statement with German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz prior to a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. increase. ((AP Photo / Michael Sohn, Pool))

Given the close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, it’s no wonder DJI has been accused of providing the Russian military with location data for Ukrainian drone pilots. DJI is ridiculous to insist on treating both countries as equally accountable.

Their Confucian statement condemning the war is merely subtle, as the winged CCP Trojan continues to undermine the efforts of the Ukrainian Self-Defense Forces.

The United States and other NATO member countries must respond by blacklisting all DJI products.

Chuck Flint is a lawyer and former Chief of Staff of the US Senate.

