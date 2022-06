USAA Opens Fort Innovate in San Antonio This Weekend

If you’ve ever wanted to help your child repair space satellites, this weekend you’ll have the chance to do more at USAA’s science-oriented attraction, Fort Innovate.

Fort Innovate will open in San Antonio on Friday, June 17th, and at Doseum on the 2800 Broadway on weekends. With an air-conditioned trailer outside Doseum, kids can use VR headsets to lock satellites in virtual space, use VR goggles to find animals that have escaped from the zoo, fly virtual drones, and more. You can play with putty.

Some children used night-vision devices to find animals that had escaped from the zoo.

Stephen Santana | MySA

According to USAA Lead Communications Director Laura Propp, the putty was actually an old product developed by the military in an attempt to make a rubber replacement. Now she says, it’s a popular children’s toy. But at Fort Innovate, children can learn about a variety of other uses. All Fort Innovate activities are centered around science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The putty station teaches children about the different uses of malleable materials.

Stephen Santana | MySA

That’s why USAA’s Fort Innovate fascinates iCarly stars, and STEM advocate Miranda Cosgrove promotes it.

Children were challenged to fly on various virtual terrains with a drone.

Stephen Santana | MySA

She says Fort Innovate is Prop’s brain and embodies one of USAA’s founding principles. It celebrates 100 years of service to military personnel and their families in San Antonio, USA and around the world.

“Innovation is very important to USAA, which is the way we were founded in 1922 based on the idea of ​​innovative thinking,” Prop said. “It was the key to who we are as a company.”

Not all fort innovations are so high tech. With this coin press, you can make souvenir coins from penny.

Stephen Santana | MySA

This is actually where Fort Innovate stopped for the second time on a national tour. The first stop was the Phoenix Children’s Museum. Open until 6pm on Friday, June 17th. Saturday, June 18th, 9am to 6pm. Free admission to the lab from noon to 5 pm on Sunday, June 19th.

There’s a lot to do inside Fort Innovation

Stephen Santana | MySA

Fort Innovate will leave San Antonio next week to make the next stop at the Glazer Children’s Museum and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa, Florida. Fort Innovate also stops in Philadelphia, New York City and more. For more information, please visit our website.

