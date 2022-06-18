Historically Black College Creates Agricultural Business Innovation Center | States and Regions





West Virginia State University (WVSU) has partnered with three other Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs) to establish the Agricultural Business Innovation Center (ABIC) through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. ..

The $ 1.92 million grant will help establish a center that will act as a technical assistance hub to enhance opportunities for agricultural-based business development across the country.

West Virginia State University is excited to partner with sister HBCU to provide this coveted regional innovation center to support agricultural entrepreneurs and serve socially disadvantaged people. increase.

The Innovation Center will be located at North Carolina Agricultural Technology State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

J. Deacon Stone, Director of Innovation Center at Marshall University Robert C. Bird Institute (RCBI), has been promoted to Director of West Virginia EDA University Center. Charlotte Weber, RCBI Director and CEO, announced on Friday.

The University Center is a program of the US Department of Economic Development that leverages the resources of local universities to support economic development. West Virginia University Center is one of 66 locations nationwide and is headquartered in Marshall. It offers a full range of prototyping, entrepreneurship and manufacturing services.

As Director of the RCBI Innovation Center, Stone has helped entrepreneurs across West Virginia, helped bring new products to market, helped startups achieve innovation and growth, and helped establish new businesses. rice field. Stone has worked with the faculties of many universities to facilitate technology transfer and commercialize research, including universities in business and information technology, engineering, and school medicine.

Boone Memorial Hospital (BMH) will hold a press conference and reception at noon on Monday to announce new identities, logos and brand change campaigns.

The hospital has also officially announced the newly established BMH Foundation for Community Health, with more than $ 200,000 in grants for projects and programs that help improve the social determinants of health for the entire community serving the service. Will be distributed.

According to the Department of Agriculture, West Virginia’s maple syrup production totaled 13,000 gallons in 2022, the same as the previous year. The number of taps is 77,000 and the yield per tap is 0.169 gallons.

On average, the maple syrup season started on February 6th and ended on March 12th, with an average season length of 34 days. The first day of sap collection was January 10th and the last day was April 20th.

The average price per gallon was $ 47.70 per gallon in 2021, up from $ 30.20 per gallon in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/historically-black-colleges-creating-agriculture-business-innovation-center/article_a8483f18-ee99-11ec-b0f1-7bef8bbef166.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

