Google search can be an effective tool for predicting domestic violence





When the COVID pandemic broke out and Italy experienced a strict blockade, news articles began to report anecdotal evidence about a woman forced to live under the same roof as her abusive partner. However, scholars such as Serin Koksal, who holds a PhD in public policy from Bocconi University in Milan and specializes in population and gender, lacked a reliable data source to track this phenomenon.

A few years later, a study just published in the European Journal of Population found that Google search is an effective tool for tracking and predicting domestic violence, especially during times of crisis, such as after the outbreak of COVID-19. I found out that there is. Policy makers can then use these results to better devise surveillance / surveillance systems to contain, minimize, and even predict the proliferation of domestic violence.

Koksal is a former Bocconi scholar who has teamed up with former PhD colleague Ebru Sanliturk (Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research) to work on similar topics as former Bocconi student Luca Maria Pesando (McGill University). I consulted with Valentina Rotondi (SUPSI and Oxford University). .. They worked together to analyze the relationship between Google searches for nine domestic violence-related keywords on the one hand, and called the Italian domestic violence helpline 1522 and Lombardy emergency number 112 on the other. ..

The selected keywords are 1522 (Italian domestic violence helpline number), abuse (abso), family and abuse (Casa and Abso), family and rape (Casa and rape), female killing (Femicidio), rape (rape). ), Domestic violence (domestic violence), gender violence, sexual violence.

The underlying idea of ​​the study may be to express concerns about the Internet-; especially Google-; abusive partners moderately to anonymously and collect relevant information. Calling the helpline (1522) measures the potential risk of experiencing domestic violence, and calling an emergency phone number measures actual violence.

The frequency of queries for keywords 1522, femicide, domestic violence, and gender-based violence was consistently positively correlated throughout the study period (2013-2020) and significantly correlated with helpline calls. There is about one time lag between the search and the call. week.

Their predictive power increases after the outbreak of COVID-19 when it becomes difficult to reach traditional help mechanisms.

Online search helps predict real violence only in critical scenarios. In fact, for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a positive and significant correlation between searching for four keywords (1522, abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence) and calling emergency numbers.

Finally, the authors observed a worrisome socio-economic division. “The forecast has proven to be more reliable among the socio-economically high population, because it is superior to other socio-economic demographics in effectively Google in this context. Individuals with low socio-economic status may use the dialect or less. Targeted keywords. This may prevent access to accurate online resources for help. “

The author advises policy makers to track domestic violence-related searches and accordingly strengthen support activities, enhance services where and when searches are more frequent, and raise awareness through the media. ..

They also promote internet literacy and, in the short term, in favor of underprivileged people by persuading Google to show domestic violence support services among the top results, as was done in the United States. You can intervene. “

Selin Koksal, Ph.D. candidate for public policy at Bocconi University

Köksal, S. , Et al. (2022) Use the possibility of Google search to understand the dynamics of intimate violence before and after the outbreak of COVID-19. European journal of population. doi.org/10.1007/s10680-022-09619-2.

