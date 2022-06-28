Technology leaders are showing interest in China





Global technology leaders and investors gathered at the fastest growing technology conference in North America have shown great interest in the Chinese market and technical cooperation.

As one of the largest international technical conferences, Collision 2022 (June 20-23) in Toronto, held online for two years, has 900 speakers, 1,500 startups and 850 investments. Over 35,000 participants, including homes and 100 unicorn companies, gathered. COVID-19 For a pandemic.

Bystander at the event, Andrew Sanden, co-founder and CEO of Intrinsic Innovations, is accelerating innovation in China and his clients are eager to resume business with their Chinese partners as usual. Said.

“COVID demonstrates the importance of partnering. It is very important to establish business cooperation with China before and after the pandemic,” Sanden told China Daily at the event’s investor lounge.

“If you already have a relationship of trust in China, you can still do business,” he said.

Sanden’s company has partnered with Chinese Tus Star, a business incubator that has set up more than 150 incubation bases in China as an entrepreneurial advisor to help technology startups move their technology into business.

Sanden said his company is seeking to provide consulting services and mentoring programs in Canada and China. The most innovative company he is working on is a Canadian start-up with a focus on the healthcare industry.

“This is a very early stage, but it could be a good opportunity to go to China to do business in the healthcare industry,” he said.

According to Sanden, business between Canada and China is still underway despite diplomatic discrepancies caused by the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in a U.S. deportation request over the past few years. There is.

“There are problems at the micro level, but at the individual level, there is business as usual. Entrepreneurs want to build a business. They go where they have the opportunity,” Sanden added.

Italy’s deputy trade commissioner Pietro Goglia told China Daily that China was important to them and they did not stop working during the pandemic.

“We have a lot of cooperation with China. China is very important to us,” said the Italian delegation booth, one of the 130 national, regional and local trade delegations that attended the collision. Goglia said.

“We are working with China in the areas of high-tech manufacturing, agricultural products and clean energy,” said Goglia.

According to Katherine Farrell, Communications Director at Collision’s parent company Web Summit, the conference wasn’t focused on big tech companies, but aimed at attracting the most promising early-stage startups.

“We are really focused on the next generation of startups that will be the unicorns of the future and are shaping the world we live in today,” Farrell said.

Startups involving many Chinese attended the event, showcased their technology and connected with potential customers and investors.

Zhou Haoliang, CEO of Mech Solutions Ltd, a Chinese-led tech startup, said the company’s technology attracted investors at the conference.

“We provide 3D printing and AI-powered print failure detection technology,” Zhou said in one of the crowded startup booths. “We met a German investor who is interested in investing in us. We have a great opportunity to work together to build a potential partnership.”

Zhang Lei, system analytics manager for Netex, another Chinese-led tech startup, said his company designed an app control hub for managing devices in smart homes and communities.

“People who visited our booth showed great interest in our products. I am looking for investors from all over the world to expand our business,” he said.

Artificial intelligence was the focus of the event.

Olivia Tong, Marketing Associate for Qii.AI, said the company has found potential customers. “We offer AI-powered remote digital inspection software. We are here to promote our products. In fact, many audiences are interested in AI and virtual reality technology.” She said.

Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of Collision and Web Summit, told the media that China is rapidly evolving in AI space, quantum computing and electric vehicles, which could lead to more innovative competition in the world. rice field.

