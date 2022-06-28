Google Hangouts looks extinct when mobile users are eventually forced to chat





Stop it, stop it, it’s dead!

Google urged Workspace users to start using chat in March, but users with a free personal Gmail account have the opportunity to continue using Hangouts, knowing it’s nearing its end. had. Well, the end of the fellow Hangouts Crusaders has finally arrived. Not only will the app not succeed by the end of the year before it shuts down, but mobile users may not succeed by the day before they are asked to switch to chat.

According to a new blog post, Google is ready to push the remaining few Hangouts users into chat. This is an initiative that begins with smartphones today. If you’re using the Hangouts app, a new splash screen will prompt you to upgrade to chat using Gmail or a dedicated chat app. Unfortunately, these are the only options. This move causes Android Hangouts to stop working months after it’s been removed from the Play Store. The same is true for users of the app’s Chrome extension today. Users using Hangouts with Gmail will switch to chat with Gmail during July, which will extend their lifespan a bit.

Google makes it clear that everyone wants to move to chat as soon as possible. That said, we won’t force the rest of Hangouts web users to switch until later this year. According to Google, the legacy experience will no longer be available after November 2022, and users will be notified at least a month before the app goes dark. When Hangouts is over, you’ll be automatically redirected to chat.

According to the company, Hangouts conversations will be automatically migrated to the new app, but users are encouraged to take the time to export the data. If you’ve been chatting on Google’s platform for the last 10 years, you can use Takeout to export your message threads before this year’s forced migration.

This movement has been a long time. This is happening in the same way that Google is spending time cleaning the house, folding Duo into Meet, and reorganizing the way reminders are handled between apps. Who knows — maybe the company is finally learning to avoid redundant apps and features.

