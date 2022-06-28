Google updates product structured data guidance





Google Search Central has updated the Product Structured Data documentation to clarify the product-related pages covered by the Structured Data.

Product structured data

Structured data is a way to convey information about a web page to search engines.

It is not intended to be visible to users who access the web page.

Search engines use structured data to better understand web pages. Search engines can also display the information displayed in structured data in an attractive and practical way, which can increase web page traffic.

That’s why it’s important to implement Google-specified markup, especially for product structured data.

Google displays a wealth of results for a particular product with Google Search and Google Images.

Rich product results show information such as prices, customer ratings, and availability.

Like all of Google’s guidelines for using structured data, the guidelines published for product-rich results are strict about the types of pages that can use structured data.

The main criterion for structured product data is that it can only be displayed on a single product page.

Structured data for product variants

Products are usually sold in multiple variations, including size, model, and color.

Retailers typically publish a product page that contains multiple variations of the same product on the same web page. This allows potential buyers to easily view, compare and select variations of the same product.

But what about websites that publish multiple web pages for different variations of the same product? Is it okay to use the same structured data (with subtle variations) for each web page?

Or do you choose one page to represent your product and use the structured data for that one page?

Google Search Central has updated the product structured data guidelines to clarify how to use structured data for product variations.

The guidance for using structured data for each particular product remains the same. The rich results only support structured data on pages dedicated to a single web page.

The change is to make it clear that Google is eligible for rich results on web pages focused on a single product variation and can benefit from having its own structured data. That’s what I did.

To get rich results, you need to publish your product variation page with an “individual URL”.

The product structured data guidance states:

“Use markup for specific products, not product categories or lists. For example,“ Our shoes ”is not a specific product. Currently, the product-rich results only support pages that focus on a single product. “

Then you will see the updated guidance immediately after the previous sentence.

“This includes product variants where each product variant has a different URL.”

What’s the big deal?

Google’s updated guidance eliminates the confusion about whether to add structured data to product pages that feature the same product but different variations.

For example, a merchant can create a web page about a shoe and then multiple separate web pages for different colors of the shoe.

Web pages in different colors of shoes can contain their own product structuring data, and you can get Google’s rich results based on those variations.

Of course, this does not change the search-related guidance warnings for creating cookie cutter pages that are basically the same page with slight differences.

Read Google’s Guidelines for Structured Data for Cited Products

Guidelines

Image by Shutterstock / Rossi Agung

