Google releases a third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build that publishes more fixes





We are nearing the end of the month and Google has released a third build of Android 13 Beta 3. This month’s beta builds are so problematic that we need to release three builds instead of one or two to address important beta fixes. tester.

Android 13 Beta 3.3 is purely intended to fix bugs and does not bring any new features. Some fixes include another bug that caused the UI to crash due to conflicts between the keyboard and launcher, and gestures such as swipeback, resulting in a poor beta experience.

Google Pixel 6

We also fixed an issue where Pixels couldn’t connect to a known Wi-Fi network and another bug that caused the device to freeze when connected to a power source, but it was resolved by just rebooting. There are also improvements in connectivity thermal power management that have caused erratic performance and inadequate battery life.

The reason for the huge number of patches released this month is that June Beta 3 was listed as a platform stability milestone on the Android timeline, which wasn’t achieved immediately. This is the build where the app developer is supposed to initiate the final decision on compatibility testing of apps, SDKs, and libraries.

Beta 4 should arrive in July and public builds are expected to arrive shortly thereafter, but there are no real-time frames. It is generally expected that Android updates will arrive on Google Pixel devices shortly before a new update is released. This usually happens sometime in October.

The Beta 3.3 update should be deployed to compatible Pixel devices. If you’re running a beta, be sure to install the update so that you can get rid of these bugs.

via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/google_releases_third_android_beta_13_beta_3_build_issuing_more_fixes-news-54827.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos