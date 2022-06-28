Google is officially killing yet another chat app





Google Hangouts is finally gone for everyone in November 2022, and Google Chat is ready to intervene as a full-featured alternative. When booked for Google Workspace subscribers, chat is usually a good deal because it offers more functionality.

Every change involves learning how the new system works, and the details can be frustrating. Getting started early is the best way to manage your situation and manage your migration on your own schedule.

Google began phasing out Hangouts for Workspace customers in February 2022 and currently recommends that all Hangouts users switch to Google Chat by November. In most cases, Hangouts messages and contacts will automatically appear in your chat, making it easier to continue your current conversation and see past information.

When you open Hangouts in your web browser, you’ll see another message at the top of the page that provides a link to open Google Chat and additional information. Similar migrations are recommended when using the Hangouts Chrome extension. Instead of loading chat into tabs, you’ll be provided with a Google Chat progressive web app. The Hangouts mobile app will also be shut down in November, and the Google Chat app will be available on iPhone and Android phones.

Chat features features such as easy access to Google Meet, a video conferencing solution, and Google Spaces, an environment where you can share Google Drive files and lists of Google Tasks among multiple users and integrate them with text, photos, and video messaging. Provide. In Gmail settings, you can enable chat in the sidebar so that you can access it without having to load another web page.

As far as forced changes are concerned, the move to chat isn’t too bad. One of the few drawbacks is that the ringing tone for video calls only works in the Gmail mobile app. However, you can send a Google Meet invitation from chat and get similar results.

Google is uncertain about which messaging app to use in any situation, and has often launched multiple competing solutions at once. One well-thought-out answer to the common need to communicate with friends, family and colleagues is probably much more popular and completely resolves the confusion by reducing Google Talk, Duo and Hangouts. Will help you.

Google Chat and Meet are the future and are more fully integrated with other Google apps and services, so you need to start migrating now.

