California must pass big tech legislation for social media to protect children





Frances Haugen | Special to Cal Matters

Just do it: Making social media safer for kids isn’t too difficult.

At a recent event by teachers and doctors across the country, a pediatric psychiatrist told me that children began to appear in kindergarten without being able to throw balls or hold pencils. Their hands spend so much time in front of the screen that some lack their abilities. Children seem to have lost the ability to participate in childhood.

Last year, I disclosed to the federal government over 20,000 pages of internal documents from my former employer, Facebook (now Meta). Perhaps the most shocking disclosure was that Facebook knew that its products, especially Instagram, were harming their children and chose not to do anything about it.

Products where children spend a lot of time from the youngest age are not safe — by design. And it’s the product design level that makes children’s products meaningfully safe, rather than adding screen-time capabilities.

According to Instagram’s own research, the platform degrades the body image of one in three teenage girls. Over 13% of teenage girls say the app contributes to suicidal ideation and self-harm.

In response to these horrifying revelations, Facebook has sent Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri to protect the platform. “We know that more people die in car accidents than others, but in general, cars create far more value in the world than they destroy … and I think social media does the same. “Masu,” he said in a Recode podcast.

It reminds Moseri that the car has a seat belt. They have airbags. There is a speed limit and low speed is required in the school zone. You will need an infant child seat before you can take your baby home from the hospital. These measures are in place as we acted when we realized how many lives could be saved with such simple and effective changes.

Did the car industry fight them? absolutely. And today, we can see the same battle from Big Tech. Millions of dollars are spent on lobbying and misleading advertising.

It is ironic that this resistance to change and innovation comes from the pioneers of innovation. The industry that has moved the broken things fast must be obliged to fix the broken things.

There are known technical fixes that make the platform more secure, especially for the most vulnerable people, such as children. But corporate executives don’t want to implement these solutions to reduce slivers from billions of dollars in profits.

Big Tech censors our speeches and locks them in with predatory tactics to allow them to scroll as long as possible, rather than designing them creatively and with safety in mind from the beginning. I’ve been dependent on that. To make matters worse, when the child became addicted and depressed as a result, it held the parents accountable.

I’m an engineer, but I’m also a practitioner. I’ve worked for Facebook, Google, Pinterest and other tech companies, but the truth is that they never regulate at the pace of innovation. Instead of regulating the latest algorithmic innovations and limiting freedom of speech, we need to require safety standards in product design.

California’s age-appropriate design code law that passes the legislature is a step towards creating “seat belts” for children on social media. The law turns off features such as location tracking and prohibits the sale of children’s personal data.

We know that Big Tech is already familiar with this, as a similar law is now a British law.

These measures do not ban children’s social media. They are about creating social media that promotes the best of mankind and allows our children to be safe, connect with each other and learn together. Such social media is possible, but you need to design it that way from the beginning.

California is the birthplace of many of these technologies, and it is possible that California will lead the design of systems that respect freedom of speech, respect children’s privacy, and enshrine their right to be online and secure. Appropriate.

Frances Haugen is a former Facebook Product Manager advocating accountability and transparency for social media.

