Retailers are in a hurry to invest in social media and online — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to a Wunderman Thompson Commerce study, online personal consumption continues to be driven by social media, e-commerce investment, and growing retail market influence.

The survey is conducted by the entire census, with 31,040 shoppers shopping online in the following markets at least once a month: United Kingdom, United States, France, China, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Brazil, Mexico. India; Germany, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Thailand, Indonesia.

From the first product search to the moment of purchase, 64% of consumers worldwide want brands and retailers to offer a more innovative online shopping journey.

However, winning online means providing the service correctly. One of the biggest changes after the pandemic is the expectations and demands consumers have on retailers.

Today, 24% of global consumers expect two-hour delivery to be a challenge for many businesses, but deal with digital products and services that make up 38% of everything they buy online. Is easy (up from 33% last year).

These delivery expectations pose a challenge to retailers where 48% of consumers demand faster delivery, and 68% want brands and retailers to offer better environmental practices. Said.

Also, 61% say they like to shop with companies that have more than just sales.

Another challenge for online sellers seeking to provide service and sustainability is that 23% of online orders from shoppers around the world are returned, and 4 out of 10 return unwanted items. Intentionally admitting overorders poses another dilemma for retailers’ digital supply chains. ..

In addition, two-thirds of shoppers agree that delivery is becoming more important, and 66% say delivery time is more important. Not surprisingly, this is partly driven by Amazon, with 70% of consumers wanting brands and retailers to offer services like Amazon Prime.

In fact, consumers are eager to invest in new technology trends such as cashless payments (58%) and checkoutless supermarket services such as Amazon Go (64%).

The online world also brings tremendous value to retailers, with 60% of consumers planning to increase their use of digital shopping channels.

This is due to telecommuting (WFH), where 69% of consumers say they shop online and 62% say they have discovered a new brand as a result of WFH.

Social networks are one of the major winners during this transformation. While 56% of shoppers want to continue using their favorite social media platform to make purchases, 65% of consumers are already trading through social media platforms, from 2021 to 20. It has increased by nearly%.

Results are even better on online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Mercado Libre and Rakuten. 64% of consumers worldwide say they are excited about the possibility of buying everything with one retailer and more than one-third (36%). ) We have already started searching on the top marketplace.

However, the advantages of these retail giants are inevitable. Market share dropped from 42% in 2021 to 35% this year as shoppers seek to diversify their online experience through social media, expansion and virtual. Reality shopping, and other digital channels.

Hugh Fletcher, Global Head of Consulting and Innovation at Wunderman Thompson Commerce, said:

However, this means high demand, high expectations, and reduced consumer patience. They want products and services at the click of a button and never settle for the second best.

Combined with rising living costs, retailers face the battle to get cash when consumers choose where to shop, brands to invest in, and digital services to use.

He adds: With all the technology-driven changes over the last two years, the basics of shopping remain the same, creating a credible experience that consumers will never forget to come back in search of more.

Margins are expected to be even tighter. This means retailers and brands need to invest in digital platforms that satisfy shoppers. The days of copying what Amazon, Wal-Mart, or the next best competitors are doing are gone.

Learn from the vast market and innovation technology providers. However, take your own spirit and take shoppers on a purchasing journey.

