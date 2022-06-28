Google joins Progcap as a new investor in its $ 40 million round





Bangalore: Google has $ 40 million in funding providers focused on small and medium-sized businesses as part of a Series C funding round led by existing investors Creation Investment and Tiger Global Management. ), So I joined as a new investor in Progcap.

Financing has tripled the previous $ 200 million valuation of New Delhi-based startups at $ 600 million.

With the participation of another existing investor, Sequoia Capital India, the total funding for Series C was $ 70 million (approximately Rs 53.9 billion).

Progcap also aims to make operational profits in the coming months, co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava said in an interview Monday.

Operated by Progcap, Desiderata Impact Ventures Pvt. Ltd has raised nearly $ 100 million in equity funding over the last 12 months. It also recorded annual spending of $ 1 billion.

The company plans to use new capital for product development to support current expansion efforts, another statement said.

Last October, Progcap raised $ 30 million as part of a Series C funding round led by Tiger Global and Creation Investments. This was after raising $ 25 million in June as part of a Series B investment round led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.

In February 2021, the startup raised $ 1.37 million in a debt financing round led by Stride Ventures. Previously, Sequoia led Progcap to raise $ 5 million in a Series A round in July 2019. Other participants in this exercise included CIBIL President MV Nair, Freecharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, and GrowX Ventures Fund. In April 2019, we raised $ 1 million in a round led by GrowX Ventures.

FinTech startups claim that the platform is used by 700,000 retailers. He is also considering buying a non-bank financial institution (NBFC) through the acquisition to help the business grow, Shrivastava said.

Progcap is becoming the core operating engine for all of our clients’ transactions, providing them with credit and technology solutions that make their businesses more efficient, “said Srivastava and another co-founder Himanshu Chandra.

Last year, the company appointed several senior executives to strengthen its leadership team. This includes Abhinav Singh, a former Associate Partner of McKinsey & Company, who joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, and Ashish Gupta, a former Chief Technology Officer of Policy Bazaar, who leads Progcap’s technology and product capabilities.

Founded in 2017, Progcap aims to be a digital bank focused on full-stack retailers, enabling capital to flow to underserved retailers throughout the supply chain.

The company states that it will provide clients with easy-to-access and flexible unsecured working capital loans through financing solutions offered to retailers in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations.

A graduate of XLRI Jamshedpur, Shrivastava previously worked with the International Finance Corporation as a regional leader, Hinduja Group and Infosys. Chandra previously belonged to Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank.

