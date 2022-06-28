TMT Investments — Wisely secure a $ 1.5 million seed round led by Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Rising advertising costs put thousands of companies at risk, and the demand for platforms is skyrocketing. Paul Matvienko, CEO and Founder of Adwisely, said: With new investments, we can meet the needs of even more advertisers by integrating with more ad platforms on which our customers depend and helping to diversify their ad streams.

“Our Ukrainian professional team is now dispersed around the world, meeting the needs of traditional advertising agencies to develop the e-commerce DTC brand, faster, cheaper and more ad automation toolboxes. We are working hard towards the big goal of completely replacing it with. Efficient. “

“Growing SMBs are exposed to fierce competition in an increasingly complex market. Adwisely is a lifeline that needs to be seen and heard above anyone else,” said Igor Shoifot, a partner at TMT Investments. I am saying.

It is difficult for business owners to take advantage of marketing and sales optimization. There are many automation tools, but few are risk-free, easy to understand, and efficient.

Wisely, online sellers can develop marketing and sales expertise that is reserved only to professionals with deep expertise in the ever-changing advertising market.

I am proud to be that angel and VC investor. The company is growing rapidly, supporting small businesses in key growth areas such as sales, conversions and subscription growth.

Lorenzo Tione, Managing Director of Gaingels, said:

Young tech-savvy generations join the struggle because it’s hard to impress with online advertising.

We have helped Adwisely solve these problems and achieve incredible results. We look forward to becoming part of the brand’s story and contributing to the growth and success of the brand.

