The most exciting Apple products I wanted to see in 2022





Apple has already had a busy year with the launch of the iPhone SE 3 and Mac Pro in the spring and the announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC. However, some of the most anticipated devices of the 2022s are expected to be released in the fall, prior to the important holiday shopping season. Apple is preparing for the release of many new products, including the iPhone 14 series, the long-rumored sequel to the iPad Pro, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Here, let’s take a look at the four most exciting such Apple products in 2022.

iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 Max could be the most exciting smartphone in 2022. Consider iPhone14Max as an affordable alternative to iPhone14ProMax. You can do almost anything you can do with a large iPhone with this device. So who are the target users of the iPhone 14 Max? The simplest is to want a 6.7-inch iPhone, but with a triple camera on the back, a 120Hz high refresh rate screen, and Lidar support.

If you want a Max, upgrade from an iPhone X, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12 and want a bigger screen, but you’re also happy with the notch on the screen and the dual camera on the back. As previously reported, neither iPhone 14 nor iPhone 14 Max will show the same level of upgrades as iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 Max is $ 200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $ 1099 and the iPhone 14 Max starts at around $ 899.

iPad Pro is aimed at professional users and designers. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) iPad Pro 12.9

Apple’s high-end iPad Pro will be significantly upgraded this fall. However, do not expect major design changes. Instead, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains the same design as its predecessor. What’s New This could be support for wireless charging, where the device needs to be glassed back for inductive charging to work properly.

The iPad Pro, updated with a larger 12.9-inch screen size, will continue to use the miniLED backlight, but the 11-inch model will not be able to use the miniLED display. Expect both models to support 5G and M2 chips. There is also support for the Magic Keyboard, but Apple plans to introduce a new version of the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro. If your work involves a lot of writing, or if you are a creative type and continue to travel for work, you will find more features out of the iPad Pro range.

The original AirPods Pro debuted in 2019. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) AirPods Pro 2

Airpods Pro is one of the best wireless earphones on the market, but Apple hasn’t launched a new model since 2019. This could change with the second generation AirPods Pro this year. The original AirPods Pro introduced premium features such as active noise canceling and a customizable fit, both of which made Apple’s high-end earphones popular in this segment. Given how fierce the competition is, Apple needs to bring something new to make the AirPods 2 stand out from its rival earphones.

With an AirPods Pro upgrade planned for this fall, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman anticipates new chips and improved sound. The next generation of AirPods Pro has the potential to support lossless audio. This really makes audiophiles happy. Apple’s next AirPods Pro could have a more discreet, stemless look, similar to Beats Studio Buds. AirPods Pro2 may also get new cases. It may also have built-in fitness tracking.

Entry-level iPad

For years, entry-level iPads haven’t been loved like any other Apple product. Of course, the basic iPad model is aimed at students and the average user, but that doesn’t mean that the device is more important than Apple’s flagship product. Apple is finally ready to refocus on the entry-level iPad with the long-awaited makeover. I don’t think future entry-level iPads are close to the iPad Air 5, but a few design and spec changes would be more than sufficient. There’s a lot of talk about entry-level iPads supporting larger displays, USB-C ports, faster A14 chipsets, and optional 5G connectivity. Starting at $ 329 today, Apple’s entry-level iPad continues to be the most popular tablet on the market. With the recent fierce competition from players such as Xiaomi and Lenovo, Apple needs to find a way to improve its entry-level iPad.

