Google is backing Progcap, a startup that provides working capital to small Indian retailers – TechCrunch





Google has invested in Progcap, an Indian startup that provides working capital to small businesses, the two companies said Tuesday, making a new push to the hottest categories of Facebook and Amazon in recent years.

The investment is part of Progcap’s $ 40 million new funding. Creation Investments and Tiger Global led a five-year-old startup, Series C funding round, which has nearly tripled its valuation to $ 600 million since September last year. Existing backers Sequoia India and Southeast Asia also participated in the round, according to Progcap.

With new investments reaching $ 70 million, the startup Series C closed its first tranche in September. With new funding, Delhi-based startups have raised more than $ 100 million in unprecedented funding.

Progcap serves more than 700,000 small retailers scattered across hundreds of cities and towns in India. The startup will extend the $ 10,000 to $ 12,500 revolving credit line to retailers, providing them with the capital they need to grow their business by buying new inventories.

As I wrote earlier, quite a few retailers in India have difficulty accessing working capital. In an interview with TechCrunch, startup co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava said the working capital lending market gap is about 98%. The market is not fully organized and is not well addressed.

Using proprietary underwriting technology and retailer’s access to finance, the startup provides retailers with a tool to review invoices and invoices for online payments and payment tracking. Provide a method.

Progcap aims to be a “digital bank focused on full-stack retailers that digitizes, automates and facilitates capital movements throughout the supply chain.”

Over the last four years, Progcap has paid approximately $ 1 billion to retailers operating in a wide range of sectors. This is a number that is currently on track for payments this year. The startup said the retailers that Progcap serves have annual cash flow of about $ 125,000.

Other co-founders of Progcaps, Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, said:

“Progcap is becoming the core operating engine for all of our customers’ transactions, providing them with credit and technology solutions that make their businesses more efficient.

Already serving many of these small businesses, Google is the latest company to show an interest in the financial support of these retailers. Facebook launched a program in India last year to help small businesses secure loans.

Social Giant is working with CDC Groupbacked Indifi to offer small loans ranging from Rs 500,000 ($ 6,720) to 50,00,000 ($ 67,200) at a predefined interest rate of 17% to 20% per year. He told TechCrunch about collateral and entry fees.

In a statement, Creation Investments partner Tyler Day said, “We are pleased to be able to invest again as the Progcap team expands its product offerings and further services Indian Last Mile retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/06/27/google-invests-progcap-india-working-capital-small-retailers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos