SAS acquired Kamakura to drive risk innovation to prepare the financial sector for volatility





Emphasizing SAS’growth in the domain-specific solutions space, this acquisition will enable SAS to significantly expand its risk solution portfolio.

The acquisition of Kamakura will deepen our portfolio of SAS risk solutions and enable us to serve new aspects of the financial services sector.

Mumbai, India (June 28, 2022) Global AI and analytics leader SAS has acquired Honolulu-based Kamaakura Corporation. Privately owned Kamakura provides specialized software, data, and consulting to help financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and pension funds manage different financial risks.

SAS investment decisions are made because post-pandemic optimism is hidden by war, unwavering supply chain turmoil, and the end of many pandemic-era financial and social safety net programs. Rising inflation and the roar of recession have emerged as dark clouds on the horizon of the global economy, demonstrating the potential disruption for large and small financial services organizations to scrutinize liquidity risk and other risks in their portfolios. I am.

The acquisition is an extension of the huge investment already made in SAS cloud-enabled risk management platforms and integrated solutions, said Jim Goodnight, co-founder and CEO of SAS. This demonstrates our intent to advance market-changing risk solutions to solve the most pressing challenges faced by financial services customers. The resulting strengths of SAS technology, combined with Kamakura’s risk analysis and credit models, are expected to be much greater than the sum of those parts.

With the acquisition of Kamakura, SAS aims to provide an unparalleled suite of integrated risk solutions, especially in asset liability management (ALM), to serve additional aspects of the financial services industry.

The synergistic value of the fusion of the two highly complementary risk technology portfolios is undeniable to anyone familiar with SAS and Kamakura. It’s like joining pieces of matching puzzles together, says Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. Kamakuras’ strengths are risk data with robust ALM and interest rate risk capabilities, a unique and sophisticated credit model, and SAS award-winning capabilities in credit risk management and risk-financial integration at SAS Viya. , A powerful combination of solutions across the balance sheet.

Unique vision

Kamakura is known for its pioneering vision and quantitative rigor. For over 30 years, we have specialized in software and risk management data for the banking and insurance sectors and are currently offered through two services:

Kamakura Risk Manager (KRM). KRM is one of the most advanced and fully integrated ALM risk management systems on the market. The software provides transaction-level assessment, simulation, stress testing, and cash flow analysis.

Kamakura Risk Information Service (KRIS). This software as a cloud-based service (SaaS) is a subscription data service that provides credit risk data and analysis to help businesses and countries predict credit spreads based on their own models and calculate default probabilities. is.

With this acquisition, these solution features, along with Kamakura executives, leadership teams, employees and contractors, along with a remarkable accumulation of specialized quantitative risk expertise that will take years to assemble in today’s market. , Built into SAS.

Both sides of the same coin

According to Donvan Deventer, Chairman and CEO of Kamakura, who founded the company in 1990, Kamakura is based on consistency in a data-driven research-oriented culture and mutual excellence in modeling and analysis. I especially chose SAS over the people.

He said SAS and Kamakura share the same philosophy. Optimizing revenue, meeting regulatory requirements, and managing financial risk well requires industry-leading research, sound analytics, fully integrated applications, perfect execution, and quantifiable results. ..

Joining the SAS family represents an exciting new chapter in Kamakura’s 32 years of history, Vandefenter said. Combined, a culture like us creates synergies that drive customer and market innovation. More specifically, adding SAS cloud-native Viya technology, risk domain capabilities, and an intuitive, user-friendly interface to Kamaakuras IP will create a market-changing, top-notch ALM product.

Alongside prominent authors of the four risk books, van Deventer, Kamaakuras’ executive leadership team has a quantitative risk to co-create two prominent risk modeling frameworks, the Heath-Jarrow-Morton interest rate model and Jarrow. Includes field-renowned research director Robert Jarrow. -Turnbull-induced credit risk model. Both van Deventer and Jarrow, along with Kamakura COO Martin Zorn, will join SAS to accelerate the transition, provide future-proof ALM and integrated balance sheets, and develop advances in other risk solutions. Take the lead.

Troy Haynes, Senior Vice President of SAS and Head of Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions, said the fragmented and siled methods that financial institutions have traditionally managed assets and liabilities and balance sheets are costly and sustainable. It states that it has become impossible. By enhancing and combining decades of SAS risk management and financial solution expertise with ALM’s Kamaakuras advanced capabilities to better support the industry’s computational risk burden and data-driven intent. Facilitate the decision.

