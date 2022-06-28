Toronto Vacancy: Economic Advisor | News Articles





The Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto has full-time (37,5 hours per week) vacancy for the Senior Advisor for Economics (Tech & Innovation) in the Economics Department. This job is offered in Wage Table 8. The period is one year and the trial period is up to two months (regular employment contract). This job involves the temporary replacement of colleagues on maternity and parental leave. Therefore, there is no possibility of extension.

The new colleagues we are looking for have an affinity for developments in the areas of international trade, economic development and science and technology innovation (preferably knowledge of the Greater Toronto Area startup and scale-up ecosystem). Employees are team players and are expected to be independent and assertive. In addition, he / she is analytically strong, active, and a leading network person to learn the entrepreneurial language. Affinity and experience in hosting meetings and events is a big plus. Finally, he / she has a flexible attitude to support activities that do not necessarily belong to his / her portfolio as needed.

Note: A valid residence / work permit in Canada is required.

See the job profile here for more information on directive tasks, assigned tasks, and more. If you are interested in this position, please send us an English motivation letter with a resume and a reference to Michelbers ([email protected]). Vacancy Advisor Economic Issues-CG Toronto. The application deadline is July 24, 2022, and the interview will start on August 1, 2022. Please contact Michelle [email protected] for more information on this vacancy / position. ..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing an active diversity policy and working on a comprehensive organization. This is achieved by optimally developing and leveraging people’s differences. When forming a team and hiring new talent, we strive for diversity in age, gender, culture, background, direction, knowledge and abilities.

Deadline Vacancy: July 24, 2022 Accepted Position: September 1, 2022 Salary Display (based on Canadian Wage Chart, Scale 8, Full Time): From CAD $ 4991 per month.

Click here for a complete job description.

