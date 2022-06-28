Survey: Secrets to Google in Search





In the digital age, you can find almost everything with a quick search. What’s your next flight from London to New York? What is 25% of 13,494? How tall is Chris Hemsworth?

And then there are other queries to enter into the search engine. What happened to my high school boyfriend? Do you need to worry about this rash? Signs of sociopath.

Indeed, part of the reason we search online is where the answer lies. (Chris Hemsworth is 63 years old.) But another reason is that he doesn’t want to share questions or problems with his acquaintances.

This raises another question: Is it really a good idea to share our questions and issues with Google?

We conducted a survey to find out what people are typing into search engines and if they are afraid to know. Here is an infographic that highlights some of our discoveries (scroll past it for more statistics):

Survey: What British people search for and why

We conducted a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK to find out how often and motivated them to search for answers to everyday questions, from everyday questions to embarrassing ones.

Average number of searches per day for individuals

Almost half (46%) of respondents said they couldn’t go for a week without searching online for answers to their questions (35% said they answered, but 19% weren’t sure). .. In fact, 68% agree to some extent that it is more comfortable to answer questions over the Internet than to rely on family and friends.

How much do you agree or disagree: I find it more comfortable to use the internet to answer tricky questions than family and friends

Much of this simply reflects the convenience and often accuracy of using Google. Indeed, it makes more sense to ask the internet about the weather and driving routes (the two most searched topics) than to ask your family. Word meanings or conversions between metric and metric were the next most popular search topics.

But the impersonal nature of digital search also plays a role. In a survey, 21% said that one of the reasons for using the Internet was that they couldn’t or weren’t ready to talk to people in their lives. 18% said the question might be embarrassing. illness.

Do we trust Google in our secrets more than our friends?

It’s no wonder that many of us search online for what we want to keep secret. In our survey, 35% said they searched Google for what they wouldn’t tell anyone else, and 45% said they didn’t (the rest were unknown). Half of all respondents say they will change their use of the Internet if they know that their Internet search history will be published.

They say they googled about what they don’t tell anyone else About you based on your internet search history worried about how much a company can know about them based on their search history How worried are you about how many companies can know about you? 43% worried 28% not worried at all 11% not worried at all

Given that Google makes money from user data, much of it is collected through searches. These concerns about giving our most personal thoughts to Big Tech companies are valid.

There are steps you can take to reduce the amount of information you provide, but not everyone is aware of the need. In our survey, 18% said they wouldn’t remove their search history from laziness, but even more surprisingly, 29% said they wouldn’t because they felt they had nothing to hide. ..

I feel that there is nothing to hide, so I say I will not delete the search history

Read more: Is there anything to hide?Speak for yourself

Enhance your privacy when searching online

You can stay private while looking for answers to all the questions that come to your mind.

Use a search engine with powerful privacy features such as DuckDuckGo. Search history is not saved. If you search on Google, please do not log in to your Google account. This makes it difficult for Google to connect your search. Use secret (or private browsing) mode. Secret mode does not stop tracking, but it does prevent cookies from identifying you. You will also not be able to see what your family has searched for. Delete your Google search history. We don’t just mean your device, it really means Google. You can also stop Google from saving your activity. Please use a VPN. A VPN does not hide your search from search engines, but it does hide sites you are visiting from your Internet Service Provider (ISP). It also retains the IP address and location from the apps and websites you visit.

Read more: What does a VPN hide?

