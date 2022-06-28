Omi Raises 6 Million Seed Funds for 3D Modeling Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Omi, a French startup specializing in SaaS software that models and renders 3D photos and videos for brands, has raised 6 million seed funds.

The round was led by Dawn Capital and was attended by various angel investors such as Founders Futures Marc Mnas, who led Omis in the previous round, Alexis Bonillo, co-founder of Zenly, Daniel Marhely, founder of Deezer, and Laurent Ritter, co-founder of Voodoo. Did.

Participants from Pareto Holdings, Financire Saint James (Veepee.coms co-founder Family Office), Motier Ventures (Galeries Lafayette Family Office) and Famille C Venture (Clarins Family Office).

According to Omi, its photo-realistic 3D technology allows brands and marketers to virtualize their products and create product photos and videos in minutes at low cost without skills.

This money will be used to accelerate the development of research and development, recruit new talent and build an international presence.

Omi not only saves marketers time and money, but also opens up many business opportunities. Hugo Borensztein, CEO and co-founder of Omi, says.

It truly shapes the future of product marketing by addressing the current content creation challenges facing brands and making them easily integrated into web3 experiences such as augmented reality and the metaverse.

The next challenge-smart contracts, 3D content distribution in NFTs, 3D modeling of the entire collection of major brands-is an exciting technical and cultural challenge and we are pleased to provide our know-how.

Sgolne Watine, D2C Business Manager at Nestl Cereal Partners Worldwide, said:

Now you can provide new and fresh visuals to your editing calendar without the need for new physical production and at the cost of money and time.

Laurent Solly, Vice President of Meta, said: Omi is the future of content marketing.

Their solutions are a must for marketers, big and small, to generate surrealistic content, meet today’s content volume requirements, and take advantage of Web3 marketing opportunities. It will be seamless.

